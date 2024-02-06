Photos: Summer House on the Lake Brings Delicious Food and Great Vibes to Disney Springs

Summer House on the Lake opened up at Disney Springs back in December and we were lucky enough to be invited out tonight to check out everything this beautiful new restaurant has to offer.

Summer House is located in Disney Springs’ West Side, across from the AMC Theatres.

The restaurants interior is beautiful, with playful greenery spread throughout its largely open floorplan. There is plenty of seating both inside and out, including a separate room for private events.

There are also multiple bars throughout the restaurant, where guests can enjoy specialty cocktails, zero proof cocktails and Summer House’s own Rosé. Our favorites were the Summer Old Fashioned and, for the zero proof options, the Waitlist, which consists of sparkling elderflower, rose and lemonade.

As for the food, the fan-favorite is the pizza. Available in several varieties, these thin-crust pizzas are a must-try. Delicious appetizers like the Deviled Eggs and Cornbread are also sure to please.

And the bars aren't only serving up tasty drinks at Summer House on the Lake. The Cookie Bar offers a wide variety of delicious cookies and other baked treats for guests to take on the go. My personal favorite is the Chocolate Walnut, but there are plenty of other great options, including Oatmeal Raisin, Peanut Butter, Creamsicle and even one known as the Fudge Bomb. The Cookie Bar also offers cocktails (both normal and zero proof) and a variety of coffee drinks.

While Disney Springs boasts a plethora of fantastic restaurants, Summer House on the Lake has quickly shot up my list. If you’re looking for a great meal on your next trip to Walt Disney World, this new restaurant would be a very good pick. And if you are planning a trip to Walt Disney World, we recommend using our friends at Mouse Fan Travel to help get you there.

To see some more from Summer House on the Lake at Disney Springs, check out our reel below: