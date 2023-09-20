Photos: Signage Installed For New “Swirled Showcase” Global Marketplace At EPCOT’s International Food & Wine Festival Ahead Of Opening This Weekend

Days ahead of its official opening, guests visiting EPCOT can see one of four new Global Marketplaces that are set to debut on Friday as part of the 2023 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival – Swirled Showcase.

What’s Happening:

Signage is appearing on the former Starbucks location at EPCOT that guests would encounter as they approach World Showcase from what is now called World Nature, heralding the arrival of a new soft serve ice cream location, Whirled Showcase.

The new location is part of the 2023 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival and was originally announced back in July, as one of four new Global Marketplaces that would debut this year.

The new Swirled Showcase will feature food items: Mickey-shaped Liquid Nitro Cake Soft-serve in a Waffle Cone Vanilla Apple-Cinnamon Salted Caramel Cream Soda Float with Vanilla Soft Serve Fanta Grape Float with Vanilla Soft Serve

Beverages: Frozen Apple Pie (non-alcoholic) Cinnamon Apple Cider (non-alcoholic) 3 Daughters Toasted Coconut Porter 3 Daughters Toasted Coconut Porter Float with Salted Caramel Soft Serve Berry Fizz Fragolino Red Sparkling Wine Float with Vanilla Soft Serve

The new location, along with the other three Global Marketplaces, Char & Chop, Wine & Wedge, and Bubbles & Brine, are set to open on September 22nd.

Swirled Showcase will occupy the former Starbucks Location at the park that was installed when the original Starbucks Location at the park’s Fountain View Espresso and Bakery was removed, marking the first phases of construction that would become the massive EPCOT transformation

