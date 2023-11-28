Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park Closed November 28th and 29th Due to Cooler Weather

If you were planning on going to Blizzard Beach Water Park today, November 28, or tomorrow, November 29, you will have to make other plans. They will be closed due to cooler temperatures.

What’s Happening:

Blizzard Beach Water Park had already closed earlier this month (on Thanksgiving and November 24) due to cold weather.

The Walt Disney World

The forecast for Orlando indicates that temperatures will see a low in the 40s and a high of only 58 today. Wednesday will be slightly warmer, with a low of 45 and a high of 65.

Later in the week, the temperatures will be hitting the 70s and 80s yet again.

As of right now, the water park is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, November 30.

Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park reopened on November 6 as Disney's Typhoon Lagoon