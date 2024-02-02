Tiana and “Soul” PhotoPass Offerings Debut at Disney Parks

Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders can Celebrate Soulfully all month long with a new Disney PhotoPass Magic Photo just for them!

Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can enjoy a special Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot featuring Tiana from the 2009 Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, The Princess and the Frog.

This special offering, celebrating Black History Month, can be enjoyed by Magic Key Holders at the Disneyland Resort from February 1st through February 29th, 2024.

Those wishing to participate can look for the Magic Key sign on Royal Street in New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park from 10:00AM – 4:30PM daily to enjoy the special Disney PhotoPass offering.

As a reminder, Magic Key holders must be present with a valid Magic Key to participate. Both a park reservation and valid park admission are required for park entry. Magic Key reservations are limited and subject to the availability of park reservations allocated to Magic Key passes, blockout dates, and capacity. Park entry is not guaranteed for any date for any pass.

Guests (regardless of Magic Key) at Disney California Adventure can take part in another Magic Shot featuring Dorothea Williams and Joe Gardner from the Pixar Animation Studios film, Soul. This opportunity can be found in the Hollywoodland area of the park at the Hyperion Theater cloud wall, also available through February 29th. This Magic Shot can also be found at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World at the studio archway (conveniently near the Joe Gardner Fab 50 statue).

It should also be noted that the Tiana and other The Princess and the Frog Magic Shots are available at the Disney Photopass studio at Walt Disney World's Disney Springs through the end of the month.

Magic Key Holders are also being invited to Celebrate Soulfully throughout the Disneyland Resort, including limited time food items in the parks and at the Disneyland Hotel. They can also enjoy live entertainment throughout the Downtown Disney

