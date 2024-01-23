Magic Key Holders Can Celebrate Lunar New Year With A Special Photo Offering

Magic Key Holders can head to Silly Symphony Swings at Disney California Adventure for a special Lunar New Year photo-op with the stunning Paradise Bay and a wall of lanterns as a festive way to celebrate the occasion.

Magic Key holders who are visiting Disney California Adventure to celebrate all the Lunar New Year festivities can head to a special photo op just for them!

The Magic Key holder photo backdrop features a beautiful backdrop of lanterns combined with a new piece of art by illustrator Ann Shen.

The art, placed in front of the Magic Key holder with the lantern backdrop behind, is a stylized version of Mushu and Cri-Kee from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Mulan , marking the Year of the Dragon with the year 2024 embedded into the art as well.

Magic Key holders can find this stunning photo op located under the Silly Symphony Swings near Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure.

Disney California Adventure is once again the center of the festivities for Lunar New Year at the Disneyland Resort

In 2024, we celebrate the Year of the Dragon. The Chinese zodiac calendar plays a significant role in shaping the traditions, holidays and foods enjoyed in Asian communities all over the globe.

Guests will once again be able to meet with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in their festive attire, as well as Mulan and Mushu, and all new for this year: Meilin and Ming Lee from Pixar’s Turning Red .

The centerpiece of the celebration will be “Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession,” a vibrant performance hosted by Mulan and Mushu, that features dozens of spirited parade performers as they honor family, friendship, and the potential for a fortune-filled new year.

You can see the Magic Key photo op as well as other Lunar New Year fun in the replay of our livestream, embedded below.

