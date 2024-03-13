Photos: Scaffolding Down at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has hit another milestone with the scaffolding being removed from the mountain’s peak.

Now, lush greenery will great guests as they make their way to the top of the lift hill before taking the plummet.

As you make your way to either side of the mountain, the updated coloring and foliage design has completely changed the aesthetic of the attraction.

Construction is still present within the queue area, as the recent addition of a large mural on the side of the queue building being the only major addition that’s currently visible behind the construction walls.

Walls also continue around the entrance to the Frontierland Railroad Station, though it is still open to guests at this time.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open this summer at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.