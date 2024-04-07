Photos: Looking At Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Progress As We Get Closer To Summer

It’s hard to believe it’s already April of 2024, but that means Summer of 2024 is just around the corner, and with that comes the highly anticipated opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World. Imagineers have already been spotted splashing down on the logs of the attraction, meaning testing is fully underway, but let’s take a look at what everything on the exterior looks like as we inch closer to the opening of the attraction soon.

The exterior seems to be mostly complete, with the main drop of the attraction looking almost entirely different than the original Splash Mountain that once occupied this location. Brightly colored murals that have been largely talked about adorn the side of the entrance building, which is still largely blocked from guest view, unless you happen to go up to the Frontierland Train Station.

In the new attraction, Tiana wants to give a big thanks to her family and friends and the entire community for all the support they’ve given her by throwing an amazing party during Mardi Gras season. When it turns out there’s been a bit of a mix–up with the party preparations, Tiana invites us to meet her at Tiana’s Foods to help with the missing ingredient for the party. On Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Tiana and Louis on a trip to the bayou, where they meet all sorts of unexpected new friends who have a special role to play at the party. Talented voice actors from the film will reprise their roles in the attraction, including Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis, Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie, and the one and only Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana. The ride will debut at Walt Disney World this summer followed by a Disneyland version later this year.

If you want to check out the new attraction when it opens this Summer, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can assist with all your Disney Travel needs.