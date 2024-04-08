Tiana’s Foods Truck Installed In Attraction Queue at Walt Disney World’s Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

As we get closer and closer to the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World, we are seeing more of the finer details get installed, including the addition of a Tiana’s Foods Truck in the attraction queue!

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Parks have revealed a new element that has been installed at the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, opening soon at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

The new thematic element is an elaborately themed Tiana Foods truck. No, it’s not a new dining location, but rather a vintage automobile that helps set the time and place for the highly anticipated new attraction.

Overnight, the vehicle was installed inside the queue area at the new attraction, which is taking over the former Splash Mountain

WDI shares that “Adding themed elements like this one help transport guests into the attraction's story before they experience it! We want to give you a sneak peek of this truck today, to get you even more excited to see it in real life this summer.”

In the new attraction, Tiana wants to give a big thanks to her family and friends and the entire community for all the support they’ve given her by throwing an amazing party during Mardi Gras season. When it turns out there’s been a bit of a mix–up with the party preparations, Tiana invites us to meet her at Tiana’s Foods to help with the missing ingredient for the party.

On Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Tiana and Louis on a trip to the bayou, where they meet all sorts of unexpected new friends who have a special role to play at the party. Talented voice actors from the film will reprise their roles in the attraction, including Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis, Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie, and the one and only Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana.

The ride will debut at Walt Disney World this summer followed by a Disneyland

