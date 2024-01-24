More Details Revealed About “Tiendita” Coming To Downtown Disney

Patina Restaurant Group has shared more details about their new quick service location recently announced to be coming to the Downtown Disney District of the Disneyland Resort, Tiendita.

What’s Happening:

Patina Restaurant Group has announced the introduction of Tiendita, the third and final concept from Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytán to the Downtown Disney Disneyland Resort

In addition to Paseo and Céntrico, Tiendita will offer Chef Gaytán’s heritage flavors on the go, with quick service Mexican street-food staples.

Celebrating Chef Gaytán’s reverence for his Mexican roots, the transformed culinary outlet will be a reflection of his heritage and tribute to his passion for being an ambassador of Mexican cuisine.

Tiendita will include elements of the elevated dishes that can be expected at Paseo and Céntrico but will also serve as a convenient and family-friendly option where guests can still enjoy a memorable experience.

The menu will take cues from traditional Mexican flavors, featuring plates that honor the past as well as offering a modern take on cherished classics. Highlights include esquites, a beloved street food made with roasted corn, and tacos al pastor, which includes thin slices of flavorful pork, pineapple juices and is topped with roasted onions, cilantro and salsa. For dessert, Tiendita will offer creamy arroz con leche featuring aromatic flavors of cinnamon and vanilla and topped with raisins, an elevated twist on this nostalgic treat from Chef Gaytán’s childhood.

With Paseo, Céntrico and Tiendita carrying the torch, the iconic Tortilla Jo’s, beloved by park goers and locals alike for its tableside guacamole and fresh margaritas, will be closing after 20 years of dedicated service to the Downtown Disney District. As a celebration of their vicennial residency, the restaurant will offer promotions on guest favorites and specials for Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day to commemorate the magical memories shared since 2004 and offer fans a celebratory final experience. Reservations through March 25 can be booked on the Disneyland app, subject to availability, followed by walk-in availability ahead of the restaurant’s final day of service on March 31, 2024.

Paseo, Céntrico and Tiendita are scheduled to open in spring 2024.

What They’re Saying:

Frank Moreno, vice president of operations at Patina Restaurant Group: “Tiendita is the perfect accompaniment to the previously announced Paseo and Céntrico by Chef Carlos Gaytán. This final piece completes his vision for bringing his Mexican influence and vibrant flavors to Orange County and the Downtown Disney District. Mexican culture embraces spending time with family and friends sharing a delicious meal together. Tiendita will offer guests an expedited dining choice, while the experience remains true to this ethos and authenticity.”

If you’d like to experience any of the new dining options at the Disneyland Resort, we suggest reaching out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!