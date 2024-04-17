New “Peter Pan” Popcorn Bucket Coming to Tokyo Disney Resort Ahead of Fantasy Springs Opening

A new Peter Pan popcorn bucket is joining two other favorites available at the Tokyo Disney Resort just in time for the opening of Fantasy Springs.

What’s Happening:

Second star to the right and straight on til morning! This new popcorn bucket is coming to popcorn wagons at the Tokyo Disney Resort on May 28th.

Themed to Peter Pan, one of the three new lands at Fantasy Springs opening June 6th, this is the perfect addition to the Frozen and Tangled inspired popcorn buckets already available at the resort!

About Fantasy Springs:

Themed to magical springs that lead to a world of Disney fantasy, Fantasy Springs consists of three areas inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios films: Frozen Kingdom, Rapunzel’s Forest and Peter Pan’s Never Land, as well as the latest Disney-themed hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel.

An abundance of offerings that evoke the world of the films, including attractions, restaurants, a merchandise shop, and the Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel, will allow guests to enjoy a wide variety of experiences.

Guests can feel as if they have stepped right into a beloved Disney Animation film, delight in seeing some of their favorite Disney friends, and be enveloped by well-known music, making their time at Tokyo DisneySea all the more immersive and enjoyable.

Fantasy Springs officially opens at Tokyo DisneySea on June 6th, 2024.

