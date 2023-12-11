Tokyo Disneyland Reveals Space Mountain Closing Date And Special Event Celebrating Classic Attraction

Space Mountain at Tokyo Disneyland is set to close next year for a complete reimagining, and the park has announced a special event to mark the occasion.

What’s Happening:

Tokyo Disneyland has revealed the closing date for their beloved Space Mountain attraction, as well as revealed a special event to mark the occasion.

Space Mountain, which has been a guest favorite since the grand opening of Tokyo Disneyland, is slated to be transformed and will reopen in 2027.

However, guests can enjoy a thrilling journey into space one last time with the current version of the attraction during a special event – “Celebrating Space Mountain – The Final Ignition!”

The special event runs from April 9th 2024 through July 31st 2024. This means that the current version of Space Mountain will close permanently at the end of the operating day on July 31st, 2024.

Back in April of 2022

The project will create a re-imagined area of Tomorrowland and is expected to open in 2027.

Space Mountain will still have its original concept but will be rebuilt to feature enhanced performance and new immersive special effects that will take guests on even more of a thrill on this roller coaster.

Meanwhile, the new Tomorrowland plaza will allow those to see a picture of the future where humans and nature are in harmony.

Guests will be able to enjoy moments of relaxation and rest where there are many icons and other design elements that create hope.

Plus, if you are there after dark, you would be able to see a spectacular world of light and soundscapes.

To accommodate this update, Space Mountain will close for refurbishment in 2024.

According to OLC, this project will cost approximately 56 billion yen, which is about $437 million in US Dollars.