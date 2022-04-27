Tokyo Disneyland has announced a complete renovation of the popular Space Mountain along with other surrounding areas.

What's Happening:

Tokyo Disneyland is about to see some major changes as the Oriental Land Company has announced a complete renewal of the park’s Space Mountain.

This not only includes the iconic coaster itself but also the surrounding areas in Tomorrowland at Tokyo Disneyland Park.

The project will create a re-imagined area of Tomorrowland and is expected to open in 2027.

Space Mountain will still have its original concept but will be rebuilt to feature enhanced performance and new immersive special effects that will take guests on even more of a thrill on this roller coaster.

Meanwhile, the new Tomorrowland plaza will allow those to see a picture of the future where humans and nature are in harmony.

Guests will be able to enjoy moments of relaxation and rest where there are many icons and other design elements that create hope.

Plus, if you are there after dark, you would be able to see a spectacular world of light and soundscapes.

To accommodate this update, Space Mountain will close for refurbishment in 2024.

According to OLC, this project will cost approximately 56 billion yen, which is about $437 million in US Dollars.

What They’re Saying:

Kathleen Davis, Walt Disney Imagineering Producer: “I’m thrilled to introduce this attraction to guests. It’s not only a whole new ride experience, but the story also has so much emotion. Through the queue and then on the ride, we see our connection to our planet and gain a new perspective for how special it is in all the universe. It’s a roller coaster with both thrill and heart.”

Owen Yoshino, Senior Creative Director for Walt Disney Imagineering: "With the overarching story of appreciating our home (Planet Earth), we are making this change to spread awareness of caring for our Earth and what she's gifted us throughout time as we know it."