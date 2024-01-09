New Commercial For Mickey’s Toontown Debuts Featuring Traditional 2D Animation

A new commercial for Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland celebrates the animation tradition, which is appropriate since it's the land that toons built.

What’s Happening:

Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland is the land that toons built long ago, allowing humans to enter the area back in 1993, so it makes perfect sense that now after its radical renovations of last year, new marketing features – TOONS.

But not just any toons! These are classically animated, hand drawn toons in the same vein as the recent hit anniversary short film, Once Upon A Studio .

. Using traditional hand-drawn animation, we see guests in the ad interacting with our favorite friends showcasing the updated Disneyland land, which originally reopened in March of 2023.

Reportedly, the new ad was worked on by the talented hands of Eric Goldberg (Supervising Animator of Genie in Aladdin, among countless others) and Jennifer Lee (Director of Frozen).

The spot features Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and others on the new attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

One moment also shows them planting the new tree that anchors the entry of the new land, and its sprawling roots that tend to come and go since the land reopened last year.

At this animated neighborhood, families can explore, play, discover and unwind together while enjoying new interactive experiences, returning familiar favorites and the new attraction Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

At Mickey’s Toontown, guests can play in their own way, invite others to play and play together. The environment and the experiences in this land were designed to allow guests to see, hear, feel and interact with one another in various ways.

The reopening of Mickey’s Toontown offers young families even more experiences to enjoy together in a distinct area of Disneyland Park, adjacent to Fantasyland, home of “ it’s a small world