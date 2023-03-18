Photos / Videos: Tour the Reimagined Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland

Lucky Disneyland guests and invited media were able to experience the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown today, one day before its official opening. We’ve already covered all the new food and merchandise, but now let’s take a look around the land and see what’s new!

This new sign welcomes guests into Mickey’s Toontown proper.

Watch Walk-Through Mickey's Toontown with Changes:

CenTOONial Park

The new central fountain of Mickey and Minnie is really great and quite colorful!

Even the manhole covers have received a new, themed update.

The fountain is a part of CenTOONial Park, the first space guests see when they enter the land.

CenTOONial Park also includes a dreaming tree with sculpted tree roots for children to crawl around and explore.

Goofy’s How-To-Play Yard

Goofy’s How-To-Play Yard incorporates a whimsical sound garden where kids will discover new ways to make wacky noises, as well as an all-new, elevated clubhouse.

Watch Goofy's How-To Playhouse Walk-Thru | Mickey's Toontown:

Inside Goofy’s House, guests can help operate a fun, interactive candy-making contraption that only Goofy could imagine.

Throughout Goofy’s House, there are quite a few new portraits of Goofy and Max, along with some of their pals.

Donald’s Duck Pond

Donald’s Duck Pond will help little ones get the wiggles out and make a splash. Perched in the duck pond, Donald’s Boat is surrounded by larger-than-life spinning water lilies, balance beams and rocking toys. Explorers can look into the boat’s portholes to witness bubbles of fun inside featuring familiar ducklings Huey, Dewey, Louie and Webby.

Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster

Go nuts on a one-of-a-kind, fun-sized coaster created by the resident tinkerer of Mickey’s Toontown, Gadget Hackwrench – the newly renamed Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster. Check out more photos and a complete POV of the attraction here.

Watch Full Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster POV | Mickey's Toontown:

The neighboring Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Treehouse has been completely removed, replaced by a green space with some benches.

Café Daisy and Good Boy! Grocers

Café Daisy and Good Boy! Grocers are the new dining locations for Mickey’s Toontown. We have more on those locations in a separate post at this link.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Of course, the highlight of the new Mickey’s Toontown is the brand-new Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction. Be sure to check out our complete coverage!

EngineEAR Souvenirs

Located next to Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, EngineEAR Souvenirs features a selection of Mickey Mouse and pals toys, apparel, headwear and more to “choo-choo-choose” from – including the new Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Remote Control Trackless Train.

Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin

Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin has reopened, with no noticeable changes, other than those made in 2021 to incorporate Detective Jessica Rabbit.

Watch Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin POV (2023) – Mickey's Toontown:

Just one combination of the many mix-and-match options for Cast Member costumes in Mickey’s Toontown.

