EngineEAR Souvenirs Opens in Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland

Though the companion attraction has been open since January, the new store in Mickey’s Toontown near the exit of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, EngineEAR Souvenirs, has opened to all guests visiting the land that toons built.

Located next to the new, family-friendly attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

The official hobby shop of Mickey’s Toontown, EngineEar Souvenirs will offer apparel, toys, ear hats and more featuring Mickey Mouse and his pals. The shop has opened with an initial assortment including: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Headband Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Youth T-Shirt Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Adult T-Shirt Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Ornament Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Coffee Mug Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Remote Controlled Roadster Toy Car Assortment of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Magnets



At this location, guests will be able to purchase items through Merchandise Mobile Checkout on the Disneyland

When the rest of Mickey’s Toontown reopens on March 19, guests will discover even more merchandise to choose from – including some items unique to Mickey’s Toontown.

Fans will adore some of the favorite details, including model railroad circulating above and floor space with visuals indicative to wooden railroad toy sets. Disney fans will also enjoy framed photos and posters of classic shorts featuring trains that adorn the walls in the space.

The rest of the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown will open on March 19th, and will provide open, grassy play spaces for everyone to unwind, starting with CenTOONial Park, the first space guests will see when they enter the land. CenTOONial Park will be anchored by two new interactive play experiences; a beautiful fountain featuring water tables designed for play that invite guests to have a sensory experience, plus a nearby dreaming tree with sculpted tree roots providing an opportunity for children to crawl and explore.

