Mickey’s Toontown Cast Member “CosTOONs” Revealed Ahead of Next Month’s Reopening

We’re just over a month away from the reopening of Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park and today the Disney Parks Blog shared a look at the Cast Member “cosTOONs” we’ll see in the revamped land.
- Disneyland’s Costuming Design team prioritized the inclusion of cast members in the development of these new “cosTOONs.”
- The goal was to make these new outfits as comfortable and functional as they are fashionable.
- These new mix-and-match costumes allow cast members to showcase their personalities with optional accessories.
- Other highlights include breathable fabrics and inclusive sizing.
- Mickey’s Toontown reopens on March 19th at Disneyland Park.
What they’re saying:
- Cast Member Tyler Girdner: “Everyone has different preferences in what they wear and what makes them feel confident. Having different pieces for different body types and different personalities is a really cool step forward.”
- Costume Designer Lynn Kaufman: “Having cast feedback and input from the beginning was critical and shaped a large part of the development of the costumes. It was a really beautiful process; I’m looking forward to seeing how people react (to the costumes).”
- Costume Designer Yonit Olshan: “It’s been so meaningful to include the cast in this process because we are designing for them. Everybody has a different opinion and a different need; collecting more voices was really what made this collection the success that it is.”
