Mickey’s Toontown Cast Member “CosTOONs” Revealed Ahead of Next Month’s Reopening

We’re just over a month away from the reopening of Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park and today the Disney Parks Blog shared a look at the Cast Member “cosTOONs” we’ll see in the revamped land.

Disneyland’s Costuming Design team prioritized the inclusion of cast members in the development of these new “cosTOONs.”

The goal was to make these new outfits as comfortable and functional as they are fashionable.

These new mix-and-match costumes allow cast members to showcase their personalities with optional accessories.

Other highlights include breathable fabrics and inclusive sizing.

Mickey’s Toontown reopens on March 19th at Disneyland Park.

What they’re saying:

“Having cast feedback and input from the beginning was critical and shaped a large part of the development of the costumes. It was a really beautiful process; I’m looking forward to seeing how people react (to the costumes).” Costume Designer Yonit Olshan: “It’s been so meaningful to include the cast in this process because we are designing for them. Everybody has a different opinion and a different need; collecting more voices was really what made this collection the success that it is.”