Photos / Video: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Merchandise Arrives for the Reopening of Mickey’s Toontown

With the grand reopening of Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland, a slew of new merchandise has been unveiled, including plenty for the new Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction. All of the merchandise featured in this post can be found at EngineEAR Souvenirs, the exit gift shop for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Let’s take a look at all that’s available!

Some of the merchandise available is the same, or similar to items that have been available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, such as this conductor hat.

This might not be the easiest mug to drink from, but it certainly looks cool!

Apparel wise, you’ll find an adorable long sleeve T-Shirt, as well as a hoodie, both featuring the attraction’s logo along with Mickey and Minnie.

This adorable cooler tote asks an appropriate question: “What could possibly go wrong?”

Fans of Chuuby, the adorable bird character created just for Runaway Railway, can get this great crossbody bag.

Chuuby also features prominently in three different pairs of ears.

Stepping away from Runaway Railway briefly, we have this Tripleberry Compote Cheesecake Daisy Munchling that will be available on March 22nd at EngineEAR Souvenirs and on shopDisney, and will then be available at the Candy Palace beginning March 27th.

Take home all of your favorite characters from Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway with this collectible figure set.

One of the most anticipated items is the Runaway Railway Remote Control Trackless Train, which features the locomotive and two train cars as well as 6 poseable characters and 13 character sounds based on where the characters are sitting.

We already spotted plenty of these available at EngineEAR Souvenirs, although be aware it does come at a hefty price of $149.99.

For a more affordable toy, you can also control Mickey’s roadster from the attraction, for $49.99.

Disneyland retail operations manager Kimberly Wilson guides us through all of the new merchandise in the video below:

