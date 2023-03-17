Power Limes and Runaway Railway Train Set Headline Toontown Merchandise Line

Following the recent soft-opening of EnginEAR Souvenirs, additional merchandise will be available when Mickey’s Toontown officially reopens on March 19.
What’s Happening:
- When Toontown officially reopens fans will find even more new merchandise.
- The big new E-Ticket item is the Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Remote Control Trackless Train.
- This toy features the locomotive and two train cars as well as 6 poseable characters and 13 character sounds based on where the characters are sitting.
- In addition the engine makes 6 sounds from whistles to music.
- As in the attraction, the cars will run away from the locomotive before reuniting.
- It pairs with the previously released Remote Control Roadster.
- It will be exclusive to the Disneyland Resort before being available at Walt Disney World and shopDisney.
- In addition, the store will be launching a confectionary line inspired by the Runaway Railway queue which will launch with Golly Pops, Power Limes Sour Candy Chews, and Scrooge McDuck’s Chocolate Coins with additional items coming in the future.
- Launching on March 22nd is a Triple Berry Compote Cheesecake Daisy Duck Munchling that will be available at the park and on shopDisney.
- While Disney showcased many of the items that will be available, there may be some additional surprises on opening day.
Merchandise List:
- Mickey’s Toontown Nested Plush Set
- Donald Duck Water Game
- Runaway Railway Remote Control Trackless Train (Previously Released)
- Remote Control Roadster
- Runaway Railway Figurine Set
- Mickey and Minnie Playmat
- Golly Pops
- Power Limes Sour Candy Chews
- Scrooge McDuck’s Chocolate Coins
- Runaway Railway Mug (Previously Released)
- Cooler Tote
- Picnic Blanket
- Ear Hat Ornament
- Runaway Railway Limited Edition Goofy Pin
- Runaway Railway Limited Release Pin
- Runaway Railway Date Night Pin
- Chuuby Plush Crossbody Bag
- Chuuby Ear Headband
- Youth Hat
- Adaptive Ear Headband
- Boys Short Sleeve Fashion Tee
- Girls Short Sleeve Fashion Tee
- Infant Bodysuit
- Womens Short Sleeve Fashion Tee
- Womens Fleece Pull Over Hoodie
- Adult Long Sleeve Tee (Previously Released)
- Adult Pull Over Hoodie
- Adult Short Sleeve Tee (Previously Released)
What They’re Saying:
- Lori Nakashima, Director Location Strategy, Merchandise at Disneyland Resort: The merchandise was inspired by all the amazing creative elements of Toontown while also making sure we have something for everyone.
