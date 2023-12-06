Top 5 Tips for Visiting Galaxy’s Edge at Disney Parks

Galaxy’s Edge, the Star Wars-themed land, is one of the most immersive and detailed lands of all Disney parks. From fun themed food to impressive rides and character interactions, there is a wealth of amazing things to explore during your time at Galaxy’s Edge. We will take you through our top five tips for making sure you have the best time possible when visiting Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Disney World!

1) Don’t rope drop Galaxy’s Edge, as tempting as it may be. There is always a big crowd lined up at rope drop that is ready to rush to Galaxy’s Edge, and unless you are at the front of this group, you might end up wasting a big chunk of precious morning time standing in a long line. We recommend using the morning hours to rope drop other popular attractions with shorter waits and then coming back to Rise of the Resistance in the afternoon.

Rise of the Resistance also offers Individual Lightning Lane entry, so you can buy access to this ride at usually around $25 per person. This is always a good option if you’re short on time or are enjoying a 1-day trip to Disneyland or Hollywood Studios and want to pay for the convenience of immediate access to the ride. However, if you’re intimidated by the standby wait time, keep in mind that it is often inflated for this ride, and at the right time of day you could end up waiting for only an hour.

2) Make sure to take advantage of mobile ordering at Galaxy’s Edge. While you always want to plan ahead and utilize mobile ordering for quick-service locations, this is especially important for Galaxy’s Edge, as this popular land can get busy and end up leading to long wait times. I like to time my mobile orders after riding Rise of the Resistance or Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run so that I can go straight to pick up my food or drink afterward. You can mobile order from locations like Ronto Roasters (one of the best quick-service locations at Disneyland), Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, and Milk Stand.

3) Be sure to make reservations for extremely popular experiences like Oga’s Cantina, the Star Wars-themed bar, and Savi’s Workshop, where you can build your own Disney lightsaber. If you don’t have a reservation and space isn’t available, you could miss out on experiences you were looking forward to. We recommend making reservations as soon as the window opens 60 days in advance! For these popular Galaxy’s Edge experiences, it’s worth booking ahead so you don’t have to worry about trying to get a spot the day of your trip.

4) Disney bound for some extra fun! While adults can’t wear full-on costumes to the park, you can try “Disney bounding,” which is styling your outfit around your favorite character. The Star Wars characters present some particularly fun inspiration for outfits, and this can make for a great photo in front of the Millennium Falcon, by the TIE fighter, or other places around Galaxy’s Edge. Disney’s PhotoPass photographers can be found around Galaxy’s Edge and ready to take your picture! See the outfits in the photo below for an idea of Disney bounding for favorite Star Wars characters like BB-8, Rey, and more. See all of the characters at Galaxy’s Edge you can find in the land who you won’t want to miss a picture with!

5) Use the Play Disney Parks app to uncover cool secrets about the land! When you arrive at Galaxy’s Edge, you can use the Star Wars: Datapad to translate the language around the land, scan objects around the spaceport to discover precious cargo, and interact with parts of the land like droids, control panels, and more. You can also accept “jobs” that encourage you to engage with the land as you complete them and collect digital rewards like ship schematics, star maps, and galactic credits in return. This is a really fun way to interact more with the land as you explore it! Details like these are what make Galaxy’s Edge so immersive.

Make sure to check out our full guide to Galaxy’s Edge for more details about the land including its attractions, food, characters, and more, and see everything you need to know about the Star Wars Disneyland Season of the Force festival next year.

At Mickey Visit, we share the most important tips for planning your trips to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disney Cruise Line, Universal, and beyond. Each week, we’ll share some of our top tips here on Laughing Place.