Tornado Watch in Effect for Central Florida Including Over the Walt Disney World Resort

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for many areas in Central Florida, including over Walt Disney World.

  • There is a tornado watch issued by The National Weather Service in effect until 3 p.m. on October 12, 2023.
  • This includes the Walt Disney World Resort area.
  • This watch states that there is the potential for hazardous weather conditions, but a tornado has not formed.
  • In the latest forecast, there will be showers and lightning storms spreading into Orange, Seminole, Osceola, and Brevard counties this afternoon.
  • Winds could gust up to 50 to 60 mph with heavy rainfall, lightning strikes, and flooding.
  • The tornado threat will remain across northern sections this morning but decrease into the afternoon.

