Tornado Watch in Effect for Central Florida Including Over the Walt Disney World Resort

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for many areas in Central Florida, including over Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- There is a tornado watch issued by The National Weather Service in effect until 3 p.m. on October 12, 2023.
- This includes the Walt Disney World Resort area.
- This watch states that there is the potential for hazardous weather conditions, but a tornado has not formed.
- In the latest forecast, there will be showers and lightning storms spreading into Orange, Seminole, Osceola, and Brevard counties this afternoon.
- Winds could gust up to 50 to 60 mph with heavy rainfall, lightning strikes, and flooding.
- The tornado threat will remain across northern sections this morning but decrease into the afternoon.