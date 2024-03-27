Tortilla Jo’s to Offer Farewell Feast Leading Up to April 7th Closure

Tortilla Jo’s is set to close on April 7th after over 20 years at Downtown Disney. To celebrate the final days of the restaurant, Tortilla Jo’s will be offering some special menu items.

What’s Happening:

Before Tortilla Jo’s say their final farewell on April 7th, you’re invited to come visit one more time to enjoy specials celebrating your favorite Tortilla Jo’s flavors.

The special items available include: Fajita Jo's La Despedida – steak, chicken, shrimp, carnitas, chorizo, queso fresco, nopales topped with salsa molcajete and avocado. Served with tortillas, rice and beans Chamango-Rita – el silencio mezcal, chamoy, mango, blended with a tajín rim Daily Tequila Feature – Blanco | Reposado | Añejo



Reservations can be made up until April 7th and can be booked on the Disneyland

Walk-in dining will also be available through the final day of service.

Tortilla Jo’s allows guests the chance to savor authentic south-of-the-border specialties in a vibrant setting in the heart of the Downtown Disney District.

Downtown Disney will continue to offer Mexican food at the new Paseo, Céntrico and Tiendita

The three locations will serve Mexican cuisine from Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytán, offering guests a multi-sensory journey to the heart of Chef Gaytan’s homeland.

Paseo, Céntrico and Tiendita are scheduled to open in spring 2024.