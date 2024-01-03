Up To 35% Off Walt Disney World Hotel Stays Offer Details Revealed

As promised, Walt Disney World has released more details on a new offer that will save you up to 35% at select Disney Resort hotels.
What’s Happening:
- In a Disney Parks Blog post showcasing new travel offers for 2024, Disney announced savings of up to 35% at select Disney Resort hotels.
- This offer is available when you stay 5 nights or longer most nights from March 25th through October 3rd, 2024.
- The offer will be split into two waves, the first will be for stays from March 25th through October 3rd, 2024, when booked between January 3rd and February 14th, 2024.
- For stays of 5 nights or longer, guests can save up to 35% (savings may vary by arrival date).
- The savings break-down as follows:
- 25% at Disney Value Resort hotels
- 30% at Disney Moderate Resort hotels and The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- 35% at Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resort hotels
- If you’re looking for a shorter stay, there are some smaller savings also available for stays of 1-4 nights:
- 20% at Disney Value Resort hotels
- 25% at Disney Moderate Resort hotels and The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- 30% at Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resort hotels
- For stays in suites at Disney Moderate Resort hotels, Club Level rooms, or suites at Disney Deluxe Resort hotels, save up to 10%.
- The second wave is for stays from March 25th through July 7th, when booked between February 15th and May 23rd.
- For stays of 5 nights or longer, save up to 30% (savings may vary by arrival date). The savings for this wave are as follows:
- 20% at Disney Value Resort hotels
- 25% at Disney Moderate Resort hotels and The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- 30% at Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resort hotels
- As with the first wave, there are also smaller savings for shorter stays:
- 15% at Disney Value Resort hotels; 20% at Disney Moderate Resort hotels and The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort; 25% at Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resort hotels ∙ For stays in suites at Disney Moderate Resort hotels, Club Level rooms, or suites at Disney Deluxe Resort hotels, save up to 10%
