New Disney Foodie Guide Features Valentine’s Day Treats Filled With Love

Disney Eats has posted their newest foodie guide, this time covering the love-filled treats that will be available in celebration of Valentine’s Day on February 14th. A wide array of chocolate, strawberry, and/or pink concoctions will soon be available all over the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts. (Also: Be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel for all the details on the return of the Disney Dining Plan and how you can get these treats on your next visit!)

What’s Available:

Disney Springs

Amorette’s Patisserie (Available Feb. 1 through 17; mobile order available) Chocolate-covered Strawberries Strawberry Cheesecake



The Ganachery Puppy Love Chocolate Piñata filled with hazelnut truffle treats and crisp pearls (New) (Available Feb. 1 through 15) Mickey Chocolate Bites: Milk chocolate with caramel crisp pearls, solid 65% dark chocolate custom blend, and solid milk chocolate (New) (Currently available through Feb. 29) Champagne-Strawberry Ganache Square: Strawberry ganache blended with champagne enrobed in dark 65% chocolate (Available Feb. 1 through 18)



Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar (Available Feb. 1 through 17) Berry Lovely: Bacardí Dragonberry Rum with orange juice, pineapple juice, cranberry juice, watermelon syrup, and splash of soda garnished with a strawberry (New)



Vivoli il Gelato (Currently available through Feb. 29) Love Potion: Vanilla gelato, Fanta Strawberry, and whipped cream Cupid’s Bombashake: Strawberry cheesecake shake topped with a cheesecake-filled Bomboloni



Outdoor Vending at West Side – Landing (Available Feb. 1 through 17) Beautiful Rose: Herradura Silver Tequila, Cointreau liqueur, rose syrup, lime juice, lemon juice, and red cranberry juice garnished with a lime wedge (New)



Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

The Mara (Available Feb. 1 through 14; mobile order available) Zebra Mousse Cake: Amarula mousse and chocolate sponge inspired by the iconic Zebra Domes



Disney’s Beach Club Resort and Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Beach Club Marketplace and The Market at Ale & Compass (Available Feb. 1 through 14; mobile order available) Cupid’s Mousse: Devil’s food cake, vanilla bean mousse, and cherry compote (New)



Disney’s BoardWalk

BoardWalk Deli (Available Feb. 1 through 14; mobile order available) Strawberry Cheesecake Brownie: Rich brownie topped with strawberry cheesecake garnished with chocolate whipped cream, pink crisp pearls, and pink chocolate hearts



Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Contempo Café (Available Feb. 4 through 29; mobile order available) Sweet Heart Cookie: Sugar cookie with heart sprinkles topped with cream cheese buttercream, red velvet cake pieces and heart, and a drizzle of dark chocolate (New)



Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Gasparilla Island Grill (Available Feb. 1 through 29; mobile order available) Raspberry Macaron Heart: Macaron filled with raspberry cream and a passion fruit curd (New)



Disney’s Old Key West Resort and Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Good’s Food to Go and The Artist’s Palette (Available Feb. 1 through 14; mobile order available at The Artist’s Palette only) Love Letter Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake with strawberry pastry cream, white chocolate mousse, and buttercream flowers



Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Kona Island (Available Feb. 1 through 14) Stitch and Angel Date Night Cupcakes: Vanilla cupcakes with fillings inspired by classic pairings: chocolate and peanut butter mousse filling and peanut butter mousse and jelly filling Pineapple Lanai (Available Feb. 1 through 14) Valentine Float: DOLE Whip Raspberry with Rosa Regale Sparkling Red topped with raspberries and strawberries



Disney’s Riviera Resort

Le Petit Café (Available Feb. 1 through 14) Trois Macarons: Raspberry ganache, strawberry jam, and milk chocolate ganache



Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Roaring Fork (Available Feb. 1 through 14; mobile order available) Love Bug Marshmallow: Strawberry marshmallow with a ganache center on a graham cracker cookie



Various Disney Resort Hotel Quick-Service Restaurants (Available Feb. 1 through 29; mobile order available)

My (Plant-based) Sweetheart Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake with a love-ly swirl of vanilla buttercream and heart sprinkles (Plant-based)

Magic Kingdom

Sunshine Tree Terrace (Currently available; mobile order available) I Lava You Float: Fanta Strawberry and passion fruit flavor served with DOLE Whip Orange and topped with popping candy (Plant-based)



Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The Hollywood Brown Derby (Available Feb. 1 through 14) Red Velvet-White Chocolate Mousse atop a chocolate cookie



The Trolley Car Café (Available Feb. 1 through 14) Strawberry-Red Velvet Whoopie Pie: Red velvet cake filled with cream cheese buttercream topped with strawberry buttercream



EPCOT

Connections Café (Available Feb. 14 only) Valentine’s Day Baumkuchen with chocolate and strawberry layers (New)



Connections Eatery (Available Feb. 9 through 14; mobile order available) Valentine’s Day Milkshake: Vanilla milkshake with strawberry sauce, whipped cream, and chocolate garnish (New)



Le Cellier Steakhouse (Available Feb. 14 only) Profiterole: Raspberry cheesecake profiterole (New)



Disney California Adventure

Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream (Available Feb. 9 through 14; mobile order available) Ice Cream Mickey Ear Hat Bowl with Valentine’s Day Sundae: Chocolate and strawberry ice cream topped with strawberry sauce, whipped cream, chocolate-dipped strawberry, and seasonal sprinkles in a waffle cup (New) Valentine’s Day Sundae: Chocolate and strawberry ice cream topped with strawberry sauce, whipped cream, chocolate-dipped strawberry, and seasonal sprinkles in a waffle cup



Lamplight Lounge and Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining (Available Feb. 14 only) The Flame: Bacardi Raspberry Rum, peach schnapps, mango purée, raspberry purée, lime juice, Sprite, and Firewater Bitters with a chile-lime rim Sour Blackberry Vodka lemonade: Absolut Citron Vodka, Angostura Bitters, blackberries, lemonade, agave nectar, and lemon juice The Love That Lasts a Lifetime: Bacardi Raspberry Rum, St. George Raspberry Liqueur, orgeat syrup, raspberry purée, pineapple juice, and Sprite A Toast to Love Flight: Three miniature cocktails featuring a spicy cocktail, a bitter cocktail, and a sweet cocktail



Disneyland Resort Hotels

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Grand Californian Great Hall Cart (Available Jan. 26 through Feb. 18) Valentine’s Day Linzer Cookie Mickey-shaped Valentine’s Day Cookie Valentine’s Day Strawberries Valentine’s Day Assorted Cookies Chocolate Chip Cookie Shot with Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie Shot with Liqueur Red Velvet Cookie Shot with Milk Red Velvet Cookie Shot with Liqueur



GCH Craftsman Grill (Available Jan. 26 through Feb. 18) Valentine’s Cupcake: Vanilla cupcake with buttercream icing and chocolate ganache Valentine’s Donut: White chocolate or chocolate coated donut with candy pearls



Hearthstone Lounge (Available Feb. 1 through 29) Pink Lady: Sipsmith Gin, Applejack, lemon juice, Liquid Alchemist Grenadine, Fee Foam, Luxardo Cherries



Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite (SOLD OUT)

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor Chocolate Strawberry Sundae



Hungry Bear Restaurant Burning Love Beignets



Cafe Daisy Fried Heart-Shaped Ravioli



Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante Amordita Tacos



Mint Julep Bar Me & U-Bae Beignets



Downtown Disney District

Ballast Point Brewing Co. (Available Feb. 14 only) Raspberry Panna Cotta: Vanilla bean panna cotta topped with raspberry compote and mint garnish



Beignets Expressed (Currently available through Feb. 19) Strawberry Shortcake Glazed Beignets: Strawberry icing dusted with strawberry sugar served with vanilla bean creme anglaise



Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes (Available Feb. 1 through 29) Mocha Tamarind Chile CRAZYSHAKE: Chocolate-frosted rim with crushed, puffed-chocolate cereal topped with fried churros, chocolate fudge pop, whipped cream, and chocolate drizzle



Kayla’s Cake (Available Feb. 1 through 14) Valentine’s Day Gift Box featuring rose champagne, raspberry cream, Belgian dark chocolate, red velvet, salted caramel, and pistachio raspberry macarons



Naples Ristorante e Bar (Available Jan. 26 through Feb. 29) Tiramisu for Two: Mascarpone cream, espresso coffee, and cocoa garnished with a cocoa heart Scarlett Heart Martini: Rum, peach schnapps, vodka, and cranberry juice with a sugar rim and garnished with a strawberry



Salt & Straw (Available Feb. 1 through 29) The Chocolatiers Series featuring Fran’s Chocolates Almond Gold Bar, Cloudforest’s Cocoa Hazelnut Magic Sauce, Dand elio



Splitsville Luxury Lanes (Available Feb. 13 through 15) Valentine’s Day Package for Two: Enjoy one hour of bowling with shoe rentals for two, one bottle of house wine, two entrees with the choice of Surf & Turf or Chicken Parmesan, and one dessert (Reservations Required) Surf & Turf: 8 oz sirloin steak and six blackened shrimp served on a bed of creamy mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli Chicken Parmesan: Linguini pasta with two fried chicken parmesan cutlets topped with marinara sauce and a blanket of shredded mozzarella accompanied with two slices of garlic bread



Tortilla Jo’s (Available Jan. 26 through Feb. 29) Tacos Enamorados: Three tacos filled with New York steak, white Mexican shrimp, queso chihuahua, avocado, pico de gallo, and salsa enamoradita Cupid’s Corazon Margarita for Two: Tequila, pomegranate liqueur, organic margarita mix, and cranberry juice garnished with sugar rim, marshmallows, candy hearts, and a cherry



Wetzel’s Pretzels (Available Jan. 29 through March 3) Strawberry Funnel Cake Bitz: Original Bitz topped with powdered sugar and drizzled with strawberry sauce



Available Across the Disneyland Resort

Polka Dot Valentine Mickey-shaped Balloon Bucket: (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply)

Minnie Strawberry Cheesecake Apple: Granny smith apple dipped in caramel with two Minnie Marshmallow ears, enrobed in strawberry-flavored, pink-colored white chocolate, and red-colored white chocolate drizzle with a graham cracker and strawberry crisp mix, white polka-dotted, pink-colored white chocolate bow, and topped with Valentine’s sprinkles (New)

Mickey Valentine’s Apple: Granny smith apple dipped in caramel with two Mickey marshmallow ears, enrobed in white chocolate, and red sanding sugar embellished with two white M&M’s (New)

Conversation Heart Cereal Treat: Heart shaped cereal treat dipped in colored white chocolate with colored sanding sugar and white chocolate words (New)

White Chocolate Dipped Strawberry: Long-stemmed strawberry dipped in white chocolate and drizzled in pink-colored white chocolate (New)

Dark Chocolate Dipped Strawberry: Long-stemmed strawberry dipped in dark chocolate and drizzled with pink-colored white chocolate and white chocolate (New)

Dark Chocolate Marshmallow Wand: Three marshmallows on a stick dipped in caramel and dark chocolate and drizzled in pink-colored and red-colored white chocolate

Strawberry Mickey Cake Pop: Flat chocolate cake pop with Mickey marshmallow ears and dipped in strawberry-flavored, pink-colored white chocolate and drizzled with red-colored white chocolate

Pink Bow Minnie Cake Pop: Round chocolate cake pop enrobed in milk chocolate and adorned with a white polka-dotted pink-white chocolate bow

Pink Minnie Apple: Granny smith apple dipped in caramel with two Minnie marshmallow ears, enrobed in milk chocolate, pink sanding sugar dress, and white M&M’s and a white polka-dotted, pink-white chocolate bow.

Pink Minnie Cereal Treat: Cereal treat dipped in milk chocolate with pink sanding sugar, white M&M’s chocolate candies, and a white polka-dotted, pink-white chocolate bow