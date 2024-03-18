Character Dining Returns to Disney’s Vero Beach Resort Next Month

Out on the Atlantic Coast, one of the fan-favorite offerings is set to return once again as Character Breakfasts make their way back to Disney’s Vero Beach Resort next month.

What’s Happening:

Get ready to rise and shine for a magical morning filled with delicious cuisine and favorite Disney friends at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort.

On April 20, the Disney Vacation Club resort’s popular character breakfast at Wind & Waves Grill will be returning with a brand new menu.

The bistro located along Florida’s scenic Atlantic Treasure Coast will debut new offerings that guests of all ages will enjoy.

Indulge in the Pastry Boat, featuring an assortment of mini-pastries accompanied by a mixed berry compote or the Blueberry Pancakes studded with blueberries and homemade blueberry syrup.

Guests can also enjoy the Bananas Foster French Toast, crafted with fluffy challah bread and drizzled with a bananas foster sauce and complemented by a side of crisp bacon. There’s also the Treasure Omelet, a flavorful blend of golden cheddar, ham, bell peppers and onions, served alongside seasoned home fries.

As guests enjoy their meal, Goofy and Pluto will be making the rounds to visit each table, dressed in their beach best, once again as the character breakfast option returns.

Please note, the character breakfast will be available on Saturdays only from 8 a.m. to noon, beginning on April 20. Reservations are now available, and can be made by clicking here

Just 2 hours southeast of Walt Disney World

Though Disney’s Vero Beach Resort is a Disney Vacation Club Resort, it is not exclusively for Disney Vacation Club members. If you’d like to plan a visit, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel,