Photos / Video: 2023 Disneyland Veterans Day Flag Retreat Ceremony

For Veterans Day, Disneyland’s daily flag retreat ceremony included the 1st Division Marine Band and other special guests.

The traditional flag retreat ceremony at the park always takes on more meaning and importance during Veterans Day weekend. The 1st Division Marine Band was on hand to add musical accompaniment to the event.

Watch 2023 Veterans Day Flag Retreat Ceremony in full:

If you listen closely, the ceremony also was the debut of the new Voice of Disneyland.

Josh D’Amaro was also on hand for the Veterans Day flag retreat.

The flag retreat ceremony is held every day on Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland Park and the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.