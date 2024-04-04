Videos: Extreme Weather at the Walt Disney World Resort Yesterday

The central Florida area is no stranger to crazy weather. As we get closer to the summer months, rain is a common occurrence, especially in the afternoon. Usually the storms only last a short time, but yesterday we saw some extreme weather hitting the Sunshine State.

What’s Happening:

Yesterday, the Central Florida area was hit with some pretty strong storms with strong winds and heavy rain.

For those visiting the Walt Disney World

There were multiple videos added to social media accounts, showing some of the intense weather. There was even a tornado watch in effect.

For those who braved the rough conditions yesterday, today is your reward.Temperatures today will be a high of 75 and sunny. The rest of the week is looking very nice as well, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lots of sunshine.

Hopefully, visitors will get to make up for all the rides and attractions they missed yesterday.

Check out some of the videos below that visitors added of some of the wild weather.

