Videos: Extreme Weather at the Walt Disney World Resort Yesterday

The central Florida area is no stranger to crazy weather. As we get closer to the summer months, rain is a common occurrence, especially in the afternoon. Usually the storms only last a short time, but yesterday we saw some extreme weather hitting the Sunshine State.

  • Yesterday, the Central Florida area was hit with some pretty strong storms with strong winds and heavy rain.
  • For those visiting the Walt Disney World resort on vacation, this may have been a little bit of a downer on their plans.
  • There were multiple videos added to social media accounts, showing some of the intense weather. There was even a tornado watch in effect.
  • For those who braved the rough conditions yesterday, today is your reward.Temperatures today will be a high of 75 and sunny. The rest of the week is looking very nice as well, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lots of sunshine.
  • Hopefully, visitors will get to make up for all the rides and attractions they missed yesterday.
  • Check out some of the videos below that visitors added of some of the wild weather.

When you plan every detail of your Disney World trip, but its a monsoon… #disneyworld #disneyworldflorida #disneyworldfail #disneyparks #familytime #familyvacation #vacationfail #fyp #badweather #rainonme

Meanwhile, in EPCOT…😳😬🫨 📷 Disney Food Blog 👈👈

