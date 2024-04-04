Videos: Extreme Weather at the Walt Disney World Resort Yesterday

The central Florida area is no stranger to crazy weather. As we get closer to the summer months, rain is a common occurrence, especially in the afternoon. Usually the storms only last a short time, but yesterday we saw some extreme weather hitting the Sunshine State.
What’s Happening:
- Yesterday, the Central Florida area was hit with some pretty strong storms with strong winds and heavy rain.
- For those visiting the Walt Disney World resort on vacation, this may have been a little bit of a downer on their plans.
- There were multiple videos added to social media accounts, showing some of the intense weather. There was even a tornado watch in effect.
- For those who braved the rough conditions yesterday, today is your reward.Temperatures today will be a high of 75 and sunny. The rest of the week is looking very nice as well, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lots of sunshine.
- Hopefully, visitors will get to make up for all the rides and attractions they missed yesterday.
- Check out some of the videos below that visitors added of some of the wild weather.
