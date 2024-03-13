Walt Disney World Accepting Online Submissions for New Experience Celebrating “Encanto”

Walt Disney World is seeking hosts for a new experience celebrating Encanto. You have until March 18 to submit your online audition.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Live Entertainment is accepting local talent Host submissions for a new experience celebrating Disney’s animated film, Encanto.
- This new limited-time offering will be performed live at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, FL.
- Submissions will be accepted through March 18, 2024, at 11:30 PM Eastern Time.
- Potential in-person callbacks will be held April 7, 2024 in Orlando, FL. For those selected for a callback, additional information will be provided by March 24, 2004.
- Click here for more information and how to apply.
Roles:
- Two male or female-presenting hosts who sing, demonstrate exceptional storytelling, and, most importantly, can captivate the audience with their infectious and high-energy personalities.
- These hosts should be immediately likable and accessible with a comedic flair.
- Bilingual skills are a plus.
Monologue:
- ¡Hola! Welcome to una celebraciòn, where the energy is high, the excitement is contagious, and the fun never stops! Mi nombre es *insert your name*, and I am thrilled to be your host para esta noche.
- Tonight, we are going to take a journey together. Un viaje filled with mùsica, dance, laughter, and maybe even a few sorpresas along the way. I am joined by un grupo increíble of talented performers ready to dazzle you with their performances and leave you speechless.
- ¿Pero sabes cuál es la mejor parte? You get to join in on the fun! Asi que prepàrense to clap your hands, sing along, y bailar like no one is watching- porque esta noche is all about celebrando la alegria of live entertainment! We want to see smiles on your faces, hear you cantar at the top of your lungs, y sentir su energia as we get this fiesta started!
