Walt Disney World Accepting Online Submissions for New Experience Celebrating “Encanto”

Walt Disney World is seeking hosts for a new experience celebrating Encanto. You have until March 18 to submit your online audition.

What’s Happening:

Disney Live Entertainment is accepting local talent Host submissions for a new experience celebrating Disney’s animated film, Encanto .

. This new limited-time offering will be performed live at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, FL.

Submissions will be accepted through March 18, 2024, at 11:30 PM Eastern Time.

Potential in-person callbacks will be held April 7, 2024 in Orlando, FL. For those selected for a callback, additional information will be provided by March 24, 2004.

Click here

Roles:

Two male or female-presenting hosts who sing, demonstrate exceptional storytelling, and, most importantly, can captivate the audience with their infectious and high-energy personalities.

These hosts should be immediately likable and accessible with a comedic flair.

Bilingual skills are a plus.

Monologue:

¡Hola! Welcome to una celebraciòn, where the energy is high, the excitement is contagious, and the fun never stops! Mi nombre es *insert your name*, and I am thrilled to be your host para esta noche.

Tonight, we are going to take a journey together. Un viaje filled with mùsica, dance, laughter, and maybe even a few sorpresas along the way. I am joined by un grupo increíble of talented performers ready to dazzle you with their performances and leave you speechless.

¿Pero sabes cuál es la mejor parte? You get to join in on the fun! Asi que prepàrense to clap your hands, sing along, y bailar like no one is watching- porque esta noche is all about celebrando la alegria of live entertainment! We want to see smiles on your faces, hear you cantar at the top of your lungs, y sentir su energia as we get this fiesta started!