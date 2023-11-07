Walt Disney World Cast Members Bring Culture and Heritage to the Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll

Walt Disney World Resort Holiday Services Cast Members have created over 40,000 individual pieces of holiday décor for millions of guests to enjoy this year, and two members of the team brought their respective heritage to this year’s Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll.

Cast Members have spent months creating towering trees, miles of sparkling garland, and hand-painted treasures, bringing the holidays to life at our theme parks and resorts practically overnight.

Kaawaloa and Jerry, two of the Holiday Services Cast Members have had the unique opportunity to combine their passion for Disney and their respective Hawaiian and Mexican cultural traditions into the creation of the trees themed to Moana Coco on the Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll Presented by AdventHealth.

on the Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll Presented by AdventHealth. The team has brought home to the holidays with these magnificent 20 ft trees infusing their culture into each unique piece of décor.

Not only is the stroll experience returning to Disney Springs this year on November 10, but it will also feature brand-new trees the Holiday Services team has dreamed up just for our guests to enjoy.

The team's newest tree found on Disney Springs Stroll was inspired by Disney Animation’s upcoming feature, Wish.

What they’re saying:

Kaawaloa: “It feels like home. I love to get together with my family and make ornaments because I have memories of learning traditional techniques growing up, and I get to continue the tradition now with my work!”

“It feels like home. I love to get together with my family and make ornaments because I have memories of learning traditional techniques growing up, and I get to continue the tradition now with my work!” Jerry: “Decorating the Coco-themed tree brought me back to when I was little. My grandma and great-grandma took care of me, and they owned a flower shop, so I grew up surrounded by art and decoration. When I found out I could do that for a living, I felt like it was a natural move.”