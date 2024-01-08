Walt Disney World Introduces New Limited Time Disney Thrills Ticket for Florida Residents

Florida residents have a new chance to save, as Walt Disney World is introducing the new limited-time Disney Thrills Ticket.

What’s Happening:

Florida residents can purchase a 2-Day Disney Thrills Ticket for just $199 per day, plus tax (total price: $235 plus tax). Or, choose a 3-day ticket for just $219 plus tax.

These tickets can be purchased starting Thursday, January 11th, and are valid for use from that date through March 15th, 2024.

An advance park reservation is required for one theme park per day. Reservations are limited and subject to availability of reservations allocated to this ticket as determined by Disney, and park capacity.

Looking for flexibility? Tickets can be used on consecutive or nonconsecutive days—so you can spread out the fun!

Tickets are eligible for all days during the date range, including weekends.

You can also choose a Disney Thrills Ticket that includes these great options: Park Hopper Option $40 More Per Ticket, Plus Tax Visit more than one theme park on the same day. You must make a theme park reservation for each date of your visit. Water Park and Sports Option $35 More Per Ticket, Plus Tax Visit one theme park per day. Plus, get a certain number of visits to a water park, golf course or miniature golf course based on the length of your ticket. For example, if you purchase a 3-Day Florida Resident Disney Thrills Ticket with the Water Park and Sports Option, you can visit a Walt Disney World theme park on 3 days with an advance theme park reservation—and visit a Disney water park on 3 additional days by March 15th, 2024. Park Hopper Plus Option $55 More Per Ticket, Plus Tax Visit more than one theme park on the same day. Plus, get a certain number of visits to a water park, golf course or miniature golf course based on the length of your ticket. This option is a combination of the Park Hopper Option and the Water Park and Sports Option.

For more details, and to purchase the ticket offer beginning January 11th, click here

