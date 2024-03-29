Walt Disney World Celebrates Earth Month with Latest Foodie Guide

April is Earth Month and the Disney Parks Blog has shared Walt Disney World’s latest Foodie Guide with some delicious treats for guests to celebrate across multiple locations.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Creature Comforts (Available April 1 through 30)

Honeycomb Mousse: Honey mousse on top of a brownie base with sugar bees and white chocolate honeycomb

Dawa Bar

Wazi Waze: Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, Bols Blue Curaçao Liqueur, sour mix, and pineapple juice garnished with a pineapple wedge (New)

Nomad Lounge (Available April 1 through 30)

The Pachyderm and the Pollinator: Cruxland Gin, bitters, and soda water with a lemon wheel and honey simple syrup (New)

Pizzafari (Available April 1 through 30)

Elephant Cupcake: An edible white chocolate elephant atop a graham cracker cupcake with pineapple filling and a jungle of matcha buttercream and crispy pearls

Restaurantosaurus

Terra Treats (Currently available at Terra Treats)

Roasted Mushroom and Leek Pizza: IMPOSSIBLE meatballs, roasted mushrooms, braised leeks, and a dash of truffle oil (Plant-based)

Tiffins Restaurant (Available April 1 through 30)

Zucchini Carpaccio: “The Land” zucchini, marinated tomatoes, candied pistachios, castelvetrano olives, golden raisins, plant-based feta, pomegranate molasses, and crispy sweet potato (Plant-based) (New)

Available at Bars and Beverage Carts Throughout the Park (Currently available)

Honey Bee Citrus Blonde Ale

Tiger Eye Gold Ale

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

The Mara (Available April 1 through 30; mobile order available)

Raindrop Tart: Chocolate cake, pistachio crumb, passion fruit gel, vanilla cheesecake, and white chocolate mousse (New)

Amorette’s Patisserie (Available April 1 through 30; mobile order available)