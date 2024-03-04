Walt Disney World Sports: Fishing Excursions Deliver a Magical Experience for Beginners and Experts Alike

Walt Disney World may be the home of four magical theme parks, but it’s also the home of countless recreational activities, including horseback riding, golf and even fishing. We were recently invited to take part in a Disney Sports and Great Outdoors media event and part of that included a fishing excursion on the waters of Bay Lake and Seven Seas Lagoon.

Walt Disney World’s guided fishing excursions can leave from a number of marinas around the resort, including:

Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney's Contemporary Resort

Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney's Old Key West Resort

Disney's Polynesian Village Resort

Disney's Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Disney's Wilderness Lodge

Disney's Yacht Club Resort

We left from Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and began our expedition on Bay Lake. Our experienced guide, Will, captained the boat and took us to several spots where he knew we would find fish. The guides are what really make these excursions special. Whether you’re an experienced fisherman or you’ve never picked up a rod before (I’m much closer to the latter than I am the former), they can cater the experience to your needs and make sure you have a great time. They may even have a fun Disney story or two to share. Every person on our boat caught at least one fish and some guests caught a lot more.

I should note that all fishing on Walt Disney World property is catch and release only. So you won’t be taking any prize-winning fish home with you after your excursion. Just a few quick photos and then back into the water they go.

Our excursion then took us to Seven Seas Lagoon, where we could fish against the backdrop of Disney’s Grand Floridian, Polynesian and Contemporary Resorts, as well as, of course, the Magic Kingdom.

We actually didn’t catch anything in Seven Seas Lagoon, but there was a magic to being on a boat on that water, with the ferry boats bassing us by as they take guests to the Magic Kingdom for the day. Still, the actual fishing was definitely better in Bay Lake. So depending on your priorities, you may want to tell your guide exactly where you would like to be.

This isn’t the only location in Walt Disney World where guests can fish though. As you may have guessed from the list of marinas above, fishing excursions can take guests to various bodies of water, including the World Showcase Lagoon, Village Lake or Crescent Lake.

This experience can truly be what you make it though. Whether your with your family on vacation and just looking for something different to do at Walt Disney World or your with a more experience group of friends who really want to catch some fish, your guide can make sure you’re going to get the most out of your experience.

And speaking of getting the most, each boat also comes with a cooler stocked with assorted Coca-Cola beverages, so you don’t need to bring any drinks aboard. All of the necessary equipment will also be right there waiting for you as well. So all you need is yourself (and maybe some sunscreen) and everything else will be waiting for you on the boat.

Fishing may not be something you think of doing on your Walt Disney World Resort vacation, but it is certainly an experience I am glad to have had. It’s a great way to spend a beautiful day outdoors while still surrounding yourself with the magic of Disney without being in the actual theme parks.

You can learn more about Walt Disney World’s fishing excursions here and all of their other activities – like golf, horseback riding, kayak rentals and so much more – here.

Be sure to check back for more on some of the sports and recreation offerings at Walt Disney World as we continue to share our experiences during the recent media event.