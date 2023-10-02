Walt Disney World Donating $1.5 Million to 15+ Florida Nonprofits

Announced today, Walt Disney World is giving new donations totaling $1.5 million to 19 nonprofit organizations creating positive change in Florida.

Each nonprofit receiving a Disney Grant is supporting important work in the state for Floridians and their families – from establishing strong education and workforce development programs, to supporting the arts, combatting homelessness and hunger and more.

Here’s a little bit more about them and their missions: Bok Tower Gardens: Inspiring a better and more beautiful world. Central Florida Community Arts: Creating an artistic family that celebrates our natural abilities. Children’s Home Society of Florida: Building bridges to success for children. Christian Service Center: Preventing homelessness, combating poverty, cultivating self-sufficiency and restoring hope. Conductive Education Center of Orlando: Transforming the lives of children and adults with motor disabilities. Conservation Florida: Protecting Florida’s water, wildlife, and wild places. ELEVATE Orlando: Equipping local youth to thrive and contribute to their community. Foundation for Foster Children: Creating meaningful connections for children in foster care. Habitat for Humanity — Lake & Sumter Counties and Seminole County & Greater Apopka: Bringing people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Hope Partnership: Providing a holistic continuum of care in order to end homelessness and poverty in Central Florida. IDignity: Restoring dignity and hope by providing identification. Limbitless Solutions at the University of Central Florida: Empowering confidence and increasing accessibility in the limb difference community through art-infused bionics. Orlando Science Center: Inspiring science learning for life. Osceola Arts: Promoting, cultivating, and fostering interest and participation in the arts. Page 15: Empowering children of all abilities to discover their own voice. Steinway Society of Central Florida: Stimulating and nourishing the musical knowledge and artistic talents of disadvantaged youth. Volunteers for Community Impact: Ending social isolation. Zebra Coalition: Supporting and inspiring LGBTQ+ youth.



Walt Disney World cast members spend time personally volunteering with many of the granted organizations and others across the state through the Disney VoluntEARS program. This year, the cast have spent more than 115,000 hours giving back through the popular program.

This latest donation joins recent company efforts like hosting Disney World’s largest wish-granting event ever, donating $125,000 to support local school districts, creating a new affordable housing development, expanding our commitment to conservation with $500,000 in environmental grants and more.

Disney will continue to seek out meaningful ways to make significant impacts as it looks to the future. To read more about the resort’s latest efforts in the state, visit DisneyFlorida.com

JoAnn Newman, President & CEO at Orlando Science Center: “Disney has been the best partner, and it’s our honor to receive this Disney Grant and continue doing the work to serve our community. I can’t say thank you enough!”

“It is an incredible privilege to be a Disney Grant recipient. It’s one of the biggest votes of confidence I think that we could receive!” Rev. Mary Downey, CEO at Hope Partnership: “This Disney Grant means so much to us. We at Hope Partnership are all always humbled by Disney’s support and the way that they take care of the families in our community.”