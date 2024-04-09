Walt Disney World Golf Hosting a Series of Summer 2024 Skills and On-Course Junior Golf Camps

Walt Disney World is hosting two separate series of skills and on-course Junior Golf Camps this summer.
What's Happening:
- Do you have kids or teens that are interested in golf?
- This summer, the Walt Disney World Resort is hosting two separate series of skills and on-course Junior Golf Camps.
- This is for young golfers ages 7 to 17 and will focus on full swing, short game, putting, and, separately, on-course instruction, led by PGA of America Professionals.
Five Day Camps:
- The camp will run Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. each week and will be hosted at Disney’s Palm and Magnolia Golf Course practice facilities and will take place the following dates.
Dates:
- June 3 – June 7
- June 10 – June 14
- June 17 – June 21
- June 24 – June 28
- July 1 – July 5
- July 8 – July 12
- July 15 – July 19
- July 22 – July 26
- July 29 – August 2
Price:
- The cost for each week-long skills camp is $495.
- Special discounted rates are available for Disney Vacation Club Members, Military Personnel, as well as Cast Members and their families.
Three Day Camps:
- Additionally, the 3-day on-course camps will run from Tuesday to Thursday from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. each week, and will be hosted at Disney’s Oak Trail, Magnolia, and Palm Golf Courses on the following dates:
Dates:
- June 11 – June 13
- June 25 – June 27
- July 9 – July 11
- July 23 – July 25
Price:
- The cost for each 3-day on-course camp is $350.
- Special discounted rates are available for Disney Vacation Club Members, Military Personnel, as well as Cast Members and their families.
