Walt Disney World Sports: 4 Beautiful Golf Courses, Pro Lessons, FootGolf and More Make up the Most Magical Golf on Earth

There’s nothing like a beautiful day of walking around one of Walt Disney’s World’s four incredible… golf courses. If you’ve ever been on a Walt Disney World Resort vacation, you may have noticed golfers enjoying the amenities the resort has to offer. We were recently invited to take part in a Disney Sports and Great Outdoors media event and that meant getting a closer look at golf at Walt Disney World.

Walt Disney World is home to four beautiful golf courses:

Disney’s Lake Buena Vista Golf Course

Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course

Disney’s Palm Golf Course

Disney’s Oak Trail Golf Course

We got the chance to take a brief tour of Disney’s Oak Trail Golf Course, which is a 9-hole, par-36 course that provides beginners a place to learn the game and seasoned golfers a unique challenge. Players will also find a driving range and state-of-the-art putting course.

And speaking of beginners: visitors can get lessons from professional golfers like Michael Schlager, who gave us a quick lesson on the driving range. You can see some of that lesson and more of the course in the video and photos below.

And if you’re visiting Walt disney World but didn’t bring your own equipment, or maybe you just don’t have your own equipment, you’re still good to go. Walt Disney World golf courses offer premium golf club rentals for men, women and juniors, plus rental golf shoes.

And at three of the courses, guests can rent from a fleet of premium Yamaha golf carts. Each cart is equipped with a cutting-edge touchscreen Yamatrack GPS system to provide overviews of every hole, along with yardage from the cart to the flagstick. These carts boast plush, cushioned seats and a suspension system to provide a comfortable ride, USB ports to power mobile devices and Bluetooth speakers for the musically inclined to enjoy. Families can play and ride together as they interact with Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Pluto in Disney character-themed four-seater golf carts.

And while Disney’s Oak Trail Golf Course is a walking course, it does offer state-of-the-art technology, available in the form of Robo-Caddies – a small, robotic golf cart that employs GPS and Bluetooth technology to transport your clubs and all your additional gear safely around the course. Golfers clip the cart's small transmitter to their belt, load their golf bag, and focus on their next shot as the autonomous cart follows a few paces behind at a walking speed.

And that’s not all the unique fun that’s offered at Disney’s Oak Trail Golf Course. Maybe you want the golf experience but swinging a club just isn’t for you. Well, you’re in luck because this course also offers FootGolf! You read that right. FootGolf is a hybrid sport between soccer and golf, which has grown in popularity in recent years. Guests can rent a soccer ball from the pro shop and play 18 holes of FootGolf. To learn more about the sport, check out the video below.

And if you’re staying on property at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel and you’re worried about how to get to the course, they’ve got you covered. Guests staying at Walt Disney World Resort owned and operated hotels receive complimentary transportation via taxi to and from all four of Disney’s courses.

There really is something for everyone at Walt Disney World, especially those who are looking to be a bit more active. With so many different golf-focused offerings around the resort, beginners and experts alike can find the perfect experience for themselves. And if none of these offerings sound right, there’s always Walt Disney World’s mini golf as well.

Be sure to check back for more on some of the sports and recreation offerings at Walt Disney World as we continue to share our experiences during the recent media event.