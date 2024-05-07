Walt Disney World is Looking for Inline Skaters to Perform in Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmastime Parade

If you are local to the central Florida area and are talented at inline skating, the Walt Disney World Resort is looking for you. They are currently accepting online auditions for character and inline skating roles performing in Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.

What’s Happening:

Disney Live Entertainment is seeking performers of all races, ethnicities, and genders, who are local to the Orlando, FL area, for Character and Inline Skating roles performing in Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.

They are looking for dynamic, energetic performers who are interested, and available, to perform for the 2024 Holiday season at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

They are accepting submissions now through May 12th.

Looking For:

Inline Skaters: 5'7" and above.

Slender and/or athletic builds, with past skating experience.

Must be comfortable enough to perform choreography in skates, including spinning, edging, etc.

Note:

Performers must be local to the Central Florida area to be considered for these roles.

They are seeking to fill seasonal and part time roles from these auditions, which requires weekly availability beginning late September through January 1, 2025.

This Online Submission is open to Current WDW Character Performers and External Candidates.

