Walt Disney World Monorail Evacuated This Morning Due to Flat Tire

According to Fox 35 News, guests were evacuated on Walt Disney World Resort's monorail after it became stuck on its tracks this morning.

  • Several guests were stuck on Walt Disney World's monorail after it stopped on its tracks Tuesday morning.
  • An emergency crew responded to the scene and was able to safely rescue all passengers on board, which took about an hour and 20 minutes. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
  • According to a Disney spokesperson, the train experienced a flat tire near the EPCOT parking lot toll plaza, which caused it to come to a stop.
  • Kris Lenk, who was trapped on the monorail, told FOX 35 News that he could smell the burning rubber and a bit of smoke.
  • "There was a loud bang explosion, and then we kind of saw a big flash of light. After that, the monorail slowed down," Lenk said.

