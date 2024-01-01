Walt Disney World Releases “This is Magic” Ad on New Year’s Eve

The Walt Disney World Resort unveiled a new ad campaign during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC titled “This Is Magic.”
What’s Happening:
- To celebrate New Year’s Eve, the Walt Disney World Resort launched a new ad campaign titled “This Is Magic.”
- This commercial focuses on magic moments created by Guests visiting the four theme parks and resort hotels.
- A breakdown of the commercial is as follows:
- 1:19 pm at Magic Kingdom – A couple gets engaged in front of Cinderella Castle.
- 1:45 pm at Disney’s Hollywood Studios – A girl is overjoyed to see Anna and Elsa live on stage at For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration.
- 2:10 pm at EPCOT – Three women ride electric scooters in front of Spaceship Earth while blowing bubbles from bubble wands.
- 5:32 pm at Magic Kingdom – A fan of The Princess and the Frog meets Tiana at Princess Fairytale Hall.
- 2:20 pm at Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Two Guests are surprised when Expedition Everest goes backward after reaching the top of the mountain.
- 10:32 am at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – A guest takes a lazy float in The Big Blue Pool inspired by Pixar’s Finding Nemo.
- More magic from The Princess and the Frog will come to life at Magic Kingdom in 2024 when Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens.
