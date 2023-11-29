Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Offering New and Returning Holiday Festivities

This holiday season, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin will offer a full slate of new yuletide offerings as well as festive favorites returning to Santa’s Favorite Resort on select nights.
This year’s holiday season celebration includes:
- NEW – Elf Outpost
- Santa’s elves have set up shop at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin – and they’re happy to show you around! Join Santa’s elves for a tour of their Elf Outpost, including the toy workshop and bakery, where guests can enjoy complimentary cookie decorating. The fully stocked toy workshop will also offer crafts and toys for purchase.
- NEW – Tales from the North Pole
- There’s no better way to drift off to visions of sugar plums than with a bedtime story – and Santa’s elves know just the one! Twice nightly, the elves will treat guests to milk and cookies, and a special reading of the Christmas classic, “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” wishing a Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night. Families will also receive their own book to take home. (Paid experience.)
- Santa and Mrs. Claus Meet and Greets
- Santa, Mrs. Claus and Kandy Kane, decked out in their favorite Florida vacation attire, will meet guests in Santa’s customized Tiki hut on select nights Nov – Dec. This unique holiday photo opportunity is filled with Florida flair featuring reindeer, palm trees, flamingos and holiday cheer.
- Life-Size Chocolate Holiday Santa Scene
- Constructed entirely of chocolate, this life-size sculpture weighs approximately 2,000 pounds! The sculpture is showcased in the lobby of the Swan. It features chocolate Santa sitting in his chair; a 7-foot-tall, 400-pound chocolate nutcracker; chocolate fireplace; chocolate Christmas tree; and chocolate toy train. The scene will be displayed in the lobby of the resort throughout December and is 100 percent edible. However, any chocolate lovers thinking of taking on the challenge of consuming this enormous sweet should consider that it is 4 million calories! (And unfortunately, the sculpture is not available for tasting.)
- Magic Keys for Santa on Christmas Eve
- How will Santa deliver presents to each guest room without a chimney? With a magic key of course! Children can hang a magic key on their door to help Santa find his way on Christmas Eve. Magic keys are available on Dec. 24 at the concierge desk.
- Dancing Lights Show
- A dazzling musical light show transforms the outdoor causeway each evening into a holiday spectacle with dancing illuminated palm trees and favorite holiday tunes. The performances occur regularly from sunset through 10 p.m.
- For even more holiday cheer, guests can walk to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for Jollywood Nights on select nights between November 11 and December 20.
- Event tickets include yuletide entertainment such as the Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! Nighttime Spectacular, favorite attractions with lower wait times, exclusive character meet-and-greets, specialty sips and bites of the season and more.
- Swan and Dolphin guests are on the nice list this year, and can receive up to 25 percent off a second room with code SANTA.