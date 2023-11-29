Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Offering New and Returning Holiday Festivities

This holiday season, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin will offer a full slate of new yuletide offerings as well as festive favorites returning to Santa’s Favorite Resort on select nights.

This year’s holiday season celebration includes:

NEW – Elf Outpost Santa’s elves have set up shop at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin – and they’re happy to show you around! Join Santa’s elves for a tour of their Elf Outpost, including the toy workshop and bakery, where guests can enjoy complimentary cookie decorating. The fully stocked toy workshop will also offer crafts and toys for purchase.

NEW – Tales from the North Pole There’s no better way to drift off to visions of sugar plums than with a bedtime story – and Santa’s elves know just the one! Twice nightly, the elves will treat guests to milk and cookies, and a special reading of the Christmas classic, “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” wishing a Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night. Families will also receive their own book to take home. (Paid experience.)

Santa and Mrs. Claus Meet and Greets Santa, Mrs. Claus and Kandy Kane, decked out in their favorite Florida vacation attire, will meet guests in Santa’s customized Tiki hut on select nights Nov – Dec. This unique holiday photo opportunity is filled with Florida flair featuring reindeer, palm trees, flamingos and holiday cheer.

