Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic donates $10,000 to Friends of Fisher House Orlando

Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Area General Manager and U.S. Military Veteran Sean Verney presented Secretary of the Board of Directors, Friends of Fisher House Orlando John Karkovice (United States Marine Corps, Retired) with a donation at the 14th annual Swan and Dolphin Food and Wine Classic over the weekend, with proceeds from this year’s event benefiting the local military charity.

What’s Happening:

In recognition of Veterans Day, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin donated $10,000 to Friends of Fisher House Orlando, its charitable beneficiary for the 14th annual Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic. The donation consisted of proceeds from the event.

The Orlando Fisher House, located at the Orlando VA Medical Center, provides free accommodations and resources for military and veteran families in several Central Florida counties while a loved one receives medical treatment. Representatives from the organization were present at the event, offering thousands of attendees an opportunity to learn more about its worthy cause.

The Friends of Fisher House Orlando is a nonprofit organization established to support the 16-suite Orlando Fisher House at the Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona. The Orlando Fisher House is one of over 95 comfort homes across the United States built by the Fisher House Foundation in support of military veterans and active-duty service members and their families.

What They’re Saying:

John Karkovice (United States Marine Corps, Retired) and Secretary of the Board of Directors, Friends of Fisher House Orlando: "We’re honored to be the charitable partner of the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic. As an organization passionate about our cause and comprised of many veterans, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin is a natural fit with Friends of Fisher House Orlando. We can all work together to make a difference in the lives of veterans here in our Central Florida community."