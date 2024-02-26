Walt Disney World Sports: The Tri-Circle-D Ranch Offers Unique Recrational Activities and Some History

When you think of Walt Disney World, a serene ranch filled with horses and surrounded by beautiful scenery is probably not what comes to mind. We were recently invited to take part in a Disney Sports and Great Outdoors media event and part of that included a quick tour of the Tri-Circle-D Ranch and Disney’s Fort Wilderness.

Nestled in the back of the campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness, the Tri-Circle-D Ranch feels like a complete departure from the hustle and bustle of the Magic Kingdom, which is a mere mile away. The peaceful facility offers guests the chance to take advantage of horseback riding and a number of other recreational activities, or even just the chance to enjoy the beautiful scenery.

Tri-Circle-D Ranch is home to more than 90 of the happiest horses on Earth and guests are welcome to visit them at the stables. The ranch is home to Percherons, Clydesdales and Belgians and these are the very same horses guests can see pulling trolleys down Main Street, U.S.A. in the Magic Kingdom.

And of course, pony rides are also available for younger riders. Guests can even climb aboard a carriage ride or even a sleigh ride during the holiday season.

And on top of all of those recreational activities available, there is also a great deal of history to be found at the ranch. An exhibit explains Walt Disney’s passion for horses that brought them to Walt Disney World. One of the nearly 40 Cast Members at the ranch can tell all kinds of stories about Walt and the history of the Tri-Circle-D Ranch.

They can also show all kinds of cool things, like the harness room, which is filled with the equipment needed for these beautiful animals to do their jobs. The size of these pieces really provide perspective on just how big some of these horses are.

The ranch is also home to the Dragon Calliope, the horse-drawn musical instrument that Walt Disney purchased for the Mickey Mouse Club Circus Parade at Disneyland Park in the 1950s.

There’s plenty to see at the Tri-Circle-D Ranch. Whether you want to go horseback riding or just take a stroll through the stables, it’s a great way to spend a day at Walt Disney World. You can learn more about the ranch and book your experiences here.

Be sure to check back for more on some of the sports and recreation offerings at Walt Disney World as we continue to share our experiences during the recent media event.