Watch the Frightfully Fun Parade at Oogie Boogie Bash on TikTok Live October 5

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort has begun and that means the return of Oogie Boogie Bash to Disney California Adventure. Can’t make it out to enjoy the party yourself? Luckily, the Disney Parks TikTok will be live streaming the “Frightfully Fun Parade” on October 5.

For the “Frightfully Fun Parade,” the eerie Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow carries a flickering jack-o-lantern in his gloved hand, signaling the end of the pre-parade and the beginning of something spellbinding.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, dressed in colorful Halloween costumes, lead the way in this spectacle of spirits, all in fun and not-so-scary.

From Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas , Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, brings greetings from Halloween Town, as residents arrive to celebrate their favorite time of year.

It wouldn't be a Halloween parade without a gathering of ghosts, when the iconic Haunted Mansion

This parade takes on a life of its own as mischievous Disney villains appear out of the darkness, ready to stir up more trouble. Before it’s all done, a dungeon-like lair takes over the parade route, along with a fierce dragon and a wicked gathering of villainy, including Cruella

The ever-curious and whimsical Cheshire Cat brings up the tail end of the parade, smiling at all the magical mayhem.

Don’t want to wait? You can check out our video of last year’s “Frightfully Fun Parade” below: