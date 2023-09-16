Walt Disney World Reveals 5 Finalists For 2023-24 Ambassadors

As Walt Disney World is set to welcome their new 2023-2024 Ambassadors, five finalists have been revealed with the promise of an announcement of those who will be in the highly-sought after role next week.

What’s Happening:

Every year, Disney Parks around the globe cycle through a special set of Ambassadors, chosen out of hundreds of applicants who will represent their respective Disney Destination in various events throughout the year.

As Walt Disney World’s current ambassadors, Ali Manion and Raevon Redding, are about to cycle out, and as such, 5 finalists for the 2023 – 2024 ambassadors have been revealed.

Walt Disney World posted: “Did you know? The search for the next Walt Disney World Ambassadors – one of our longest #DisneyCastLife traditions – is underway with the announcement of the new team taking place in just one week. Of the more than 300 applications we received, meet our five finalists. Two of these cast members will soon be Ambassadors and represent #DisneyWorld, our cast and community during an exciting time for the company as we celebrate 100 years of #Disney magic…stay tuned for next week’s reveal!”

The Ambassador Program dates back to 1965 when Walt Disney selected the first Ambassador, Julie Reihm. Disney Ambassadors serve as the Resort’s “Emissaries of Goodwill,” media representatives and as official hosts to Resort guests. As official spokespeople, Ambassadors offer the outside community a personal relationship with the Resort.