Disney Previews Easter Displays and Treats Coming to Walt Disney World Resort Hotels Next Month

Easter is right around the corner, and Walt Disney World will be celebrating with some special treats and displays at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Yacht Club Resort and Disney’s Beach Club Resort.

What’s Happening:

The Grand Cottage will return to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa on March 3rd. The Disney Parks Blog

This can’t-miss tradition is a staple of the Easter season at the resort and showcases the artistry and talent of these cast members. Each has a unique theme and story that the culinary cast member brings to life with their own creative touch.

Above is a look at some eggs from previous years to give you an idea of this year’s experience. There are plenty of new ones coming inspired by cherished characters, stories, and treats, like Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Beauty and the Beast, and Disney snacks.

The culinary team has also been whipping up some delicious items for you to indulge in this spring. The Grand Cottage is back for the third year to bring to you a plethora of festive (and adorable) treats you won’t want to miss from March 3rd through April 1st. Bunny Pop Flower Pot: Chocolate flower pot filled with jelly beans and three chocolate bunny pops (New) Fruity Cereal Mickey Pop: Mickey-shaped fruity cereal crisped treat The Easter Treat Box: Dark chocolate filled bunny, carrot blondie pop, marshmallow pop, carrot cake chocolate bark, confetti pop, and meringue nests Easter Marshmallow Pop: Three large marshmallows dipped in a yellow chocolate coating topped with Easter quins Bunny Burrow Dirt Cup: Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream, and cookies ‘n cream pieces with springtime décor (Plant-based) The Grand Egg: White chocolate egg filled with jelly beans sprayed in spring colors

The Bunny Burrow Dirt Cup and Fruity Cereal Pop will both also be available over at Gasparilla Island Grill from March 3rd through April 1st.

Disney’s Contemporary Resort will also once again be home to its fair share of mind-blowing egg displays. The team here has brought their creativity to the egg to create works of art that will leave you amazed (and craving some chocolate). Once you set your eyes on this year’s lineup, you won’t believe that these hand-painted displays are real.

Here’s a glimpse of some of last year’s talented creations to give you an idea of what to expect when this year’s eggs are on full display starting March 3rd.

Much like at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, the displays here also will be filled with brand-new eggs inspired by characters from stories, like Elemental and Hercules.

Last, but certainly not least, we’re heading to Disney’s Yacht Club Resort and Disney’s Beach Club Resort where these waterside resorts are once again bringing in some truly egg-cellent displays to life this year. The pastry teams at the resort are joining in on the fun and have been working on creating their own detailed eggs to dazzle you this spring.

This year, Disney’s Yacht Club Resort will take a journey on the water side with a brand-new Moana -inspired display. See some of the beloved characters and scenes from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film brought to life in egg form. You can catch this new creation starting March 3rd in the lobby of the resort.

-inspired display. See some of the beloved characters and scenes from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film brought to life in egg form. You can catch this new creation starting March 3rd in the lobby of the resort. Last year, the team crafted a Finding Nemo -inspired display that made quite the splash, as you can see!

-inspired display that made quite the splash, as you can see! Right next door at Disney’s Beach Club Resort is a display inspired by none other than the EPCOT

You can get a peek at what’s coming here as this creation premiered last year and is coming back again starting March 3rd, so be sure to drop by the resort to see them for yourself.