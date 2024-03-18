Walt Disney World Golf To Host PGA Junior League Golf Again In 2024

Walt Disney World Golf will once again be hosting PGA Junior League Golf this year, hosting teams for the 2024 PGA Junior League Golf season.

The PGA Junior League Golf program is designed to provide a fun, social and inclusive opportunity for boys and girls ages 7 – 15 of all skill levels, to learn and enjoy the game of golf.

Each League team consists of eight to twelve players, and a PGA or LPGA Professional serves as the captain for each team. For the Walt Disney World Golf team, the captain will be Michael Schlager, PGA Director of Instruction, and joining him will be a selection of Walt Disney World Golf Assistant Golf Professionals.

There will typically be between four and seven teams that form a local league in a common geographic area, like Lake Buena Vista.

Participating players wear numbered uniforms and play in a two-person, scramble format over nine holes. Matches between teams are scored based upon wins, ties, and losses, in three-hole segments called "flags".

More details on the League format and structure are available on the official PGA Junior League Site here

The practice schedule for this season will take place on either Tuesdays or Thursdays, from April 9 to June 6, 2024, as follows: Tuesdays from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm: April 9, 16, 23, 30 May 7, 14, 21, 28 June 4 Thursdays from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm: April 11, 18, 25 May 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 June 6 The match schedule for this season will take place on Fridays, with practice/warm up at the range starting at 4:30 pm, and a 5:15 pm shotgun start: May 10, 17, 24, 31 June 7

Registration includes green fees for all matches, all practice sessions and coaching, league hat and two golf shirts, a drawstring carrying bag, and a bag tag.

Walt Disney World Golf can also provide golf clubs if a junior golfer does not have any yet, and is interested to start learning how to play. Registration for the league is now open until April 20, 2024 via the PGA Junior Golf League web site.

If you are interested in obtaining further information, please feel free to contact Michael Schlager, PGA Director of Instruction at (407) 454-5096 or [email protected].