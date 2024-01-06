Walt Disney World Half Marathon Race Course and Start Time Modified Due to Forecasted Severe Weather

runDisney has announced that tomorrow’s Walt Disney World Half Marathon has been modified due to forecasted severe weather.

What’s Happening:

With heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast for around 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 6th, the race course and start time for Walt Disney World Half Marathon have been modified.

The start time has been moved up earlier to 4:45 a.m, with the goal to have everyone off the course by 8:00 a.m.

Additionally, the course map will be cut approximately in half to accommodate the changes, from 13.1 miles to just over 7. The course will now stick to EPCOT

This earlier race start time will not affect Start Group Open/Close times or pre-Race Transportation.

Participants registered for Goofy’s Race and a Half Challenge, the Dopey Challenge, as well as the runDisney Coast to Coast Race Challenge who complete the shortened course on pace will still be eligible for their challenge medals.

Spectator viewing in Magic Kingdom

Expo hours for the runDisney Health and Fitness Expo will not be affected, and the Expo will remain open from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.