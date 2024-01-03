Florida Residents Can Save Up To 30% On Rooms At Walt Disney World This Spring and Early Summer

Florida Residents can enjoy a special offer that will allow them to save up to %30 on stays at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels for stays this Spring and early Summer.

What’s Happening:

Florida Residents are being invited to enjoy special savings of up to 30% on rooms at select Walt Disney World hotels on bookings most nights March 25th through July 7th, 2024.

When guests stay at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel, they can enjoy the same legendary detail, storytelling, and service found in the theme parks – along with an array of benefits.

This offer is valid for the Disney Resorts listed below. If you're looking to book this offer or explore your best options, we recommend Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney travel needs .

. Guests can save: Up to 30% Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Disney’s Animal Kingdom Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village Disney’s Beach Club Resort Disney’s Boardwalk Inn Disney’s Contemporary Resort Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Disney’s Old Key West Resort Disney’s Riviera Resort Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Disney’s Yacht Club Resort The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Up to 25% The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside Up to 20% Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Disney’s All-Star Music Resort Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Disney’s Art of Animation – Family Suites Disney’s Pop Century Resort Up to 10% Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Standard Rooms Disney’s Beach Club Villas Disney’s Boardwalk Villas Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter



Worth Noting:

The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Savings based on the non discounted price a non-Florida resident pays for the same room.

Length of stay requirements may apply.

Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts, and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.

Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Advance reservations required.

Offer excludes the following room types: Tower Studios at Disney’s Riviera Resort, Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, Pool View at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, 3-Bedroom Grand Villas, and The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.

Valid admission is required to enjoy theme parks and is not included in this offer. Theme park reservations may also be required based on admission type.

Proof of Florida residency required at check-in.