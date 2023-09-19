Walt Disney World Debuts New Specialty License Plate For Florida Residents That Benefits Make-A-Wish

Florida Residents can head to their local DMV to get their hands on a newly redesigned Walt Disney World License Plate that will benefit local chapters of Make-A-Wish.

What’s Happening:

Rolling out starting this week in local county tax collector’s offices and license plate agencies (DMVs) throughout Florida, a newly redesigned Walt Disney World specialty license plate will continue to directly benefit Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida, helping grant even more wishes for children facing critical illnesses and their families. It’s a perfect way to add a little more pixie dust to your car while supporting a great cause.

Walt Disney World introduced a specialty license plate design during the 50th Anniversary celebration, and just recently hit a big milestone: over $2 million raised for this Make-A-Wish chapter through these license plate sales.

With the success of this plate, the specialty license plate is being continued, now with a new design that still reflects Walt Disney World, but not the 50th anniversary celebration.

How to purchase the Walt Disney World Florida specialty license plate for yourself:

Registered car owners in the state of Florida:

Visit www.flhsmv.gov

Make an appointment for tag renewal or registration

During your scheduled appointment, purchase an available Walt Disney World Florida specialty license plate

New Florida residents registering a car for the first time:

Visit www.flhsmv.gov

Click the “Motor Vehicles, Tags & Titles” drop-down menu and select “License Plates & Registration”

From the License Plates & Registration page, navigate to the Motor Vehicle Registrations

To personalize your Walt Disney World Florida specialty license plate:

Check the availability of your desired configuration using the Personalized License Plate Inquiry

Print and complete an Application for Personalized License Plate

Visit a motor vehicle service center

Receive your personalized Walt Disney World Florida specialty license plate in the mail

How to purchase the Walt Disney World Florida specialty license plate for others:

You can also make a little magic for a loved one by purchasing a specialty license plate gift certificate for a motor vehicle registrant. Gift certificates for specialty license plates

Once you’ve purchased your gift certificate, you’ll be given a receipt and a credit will be issued in the name of the person you are gifting the certificate to, which they can then redeem when purchasing their specialty license plate. Please note that they must be a Florida resident and do not have to present the gift certificate to redeem the credit, just proper identification (i.e. Florida driver’s license or ID card).

What They’re Saying:

Anne Cuba, President & CEO, Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida: “Disney is our largest wish granter in the world, and they know just how important it is to create joy and hope for children and families who need it most. This new license plate is the latest way we are making big impacts for wish families in Florida, and I can’t wait to see it hit the roads soon as even more Florida drivers join us in making wishes come true.”