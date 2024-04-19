Walt Disney World Signature Dining Experience Receives Prestigious Michelin Star

Victoria & Albert’s, one of the most elegant dining experiences found at any Disney Destination across the globe, has been awarded with a prestigious Michelin star, while Maître d’Hôtel Israel Pérez was also recognized for his amazing service.

A Michelin Star is awarded to restaurants offering outstanding cooking. According to Michelin, they take into account five universal criteria: the quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavors, the mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine and, just as importantly, consistency both across the entire menu and over time.

The famously anonymous Michelin Inspectors – all full-time employees who are former restaurant and hospitality professionals – make the decisions. Once several inspectors have eaten at a restaurant, they then discuss their experiences as a team in order to make a final decision.

This is a major award for the Walt Disney World eatery, but it’s hardly their first. Victoria & Albert's has garnered prestigious awards and honors, including: AAA Five Diamond Award since 2000 Forbes Travel Guide Five Star since 2018 Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence Florida Trend Golden Spoon Hall of Fame – American Regional

At the restaurant, guests can savor timeless elegance and discover the ultimate in fine dining in a spectacular setting inspired by Queen Victoria’s Jubilee Celebration.

Victoria & Albert’s features a tasting menu that showcases modern American cuisine crafted with exquisite ingredients from around the world. Chef de Cuisine Matthew Sowers and his team have developed an ever-evolving menu that showcases seasonal flavors and elevated techniques.

The award-winning wine list features a diverse collection of over 500 wines from 35 regions. Maître d’Hôtel Israel Pérez has curated a rare collection that is eclectic and ever-changing—with exceptional choices that go as far back as the early 1900s.

Along with the Michelin Star, Maître d’Hôtel Israel Pérez also was awarded the 2024 Florida Service Award at the same ceremony.

Israel Pérez commands the elegant dining spaces of Victoria & Albert’s to create unforgettable experiences. As maître d’hôtel, he caters to the needs of loyal diners and makes newcomers feel like old friends. A native of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, Pérez attended the University of Puerto Rico before moving to the United States. He began his Walt Disney World career in 1988—where he has overseen the dining rooms at California Grill, Narcoossee’s, Cítricos, Artist Point and Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera.

Pérez has led the front-of-house team at Victoria & Albert’s since 2004—where he has an innate understanding of the restaurant’s innovative menu. He also holds a first-level certificate with the Master Court of Sommeliers.

Pérez leads daily wine and zero-proof discussions with his team—so they can offer Guests the perfect pairing with any meal. This attention to detail helps Pérez and his team create an incredible evening, from first sip to last bite.

