Park Hopping At Any Time To Return To Walt Disney World in January

A day long awaited (especially by Annual Passholders) is just around the corner at Walt Disney World, as they have announced the return of Park Hopping at any time of day, starting early next year.

What’s Happening:

Beginning Jan. 9, 2024, guests with a ticket with Park Hopper benefits or an Annual Pass will be able to once again visit another theme park at ANY TIME OF DAY during park hours (subject to capacity limitations). Previously, since returning in 2021, Park Hopper access has only been available after 2 p.m. each day. Now, there will be no more waiting and guests can now decide when it’s time to visit another park.

On days when theme park reservations are required for Annual Passholders and certain non-dated tickets, Passholders and guests will be able to take advantage of the updates to Park Hopper access after visiting their first park. For example, if a Passholder has a reservation at EPCOT

Annual Passholders, it is important to note that you still must visit the first park you have made a theme park reservation for before utilizing the park hopping option. As a reminder, Annual Passholders can still enter Walt Disney World Theme Parks after 2:00 PM without theme park reservations, except at Magic Kingdom

Previously announced “Good-to-go days” are now expected to begin sometime in January. With good-to-go days, the theme park reservation calendar will be updated periodically and will show Passholders select days when they may visit a Disney World theme park without needing a theme park reservation (blockout dates will continue to apply like they do today). Once introduced, Walt Disney World plans to release good-to-go days periodically.

Also starting January 9th, theme park reservations will no longer be required for date-based tickets at Walt Disney World, and Disney Dining Plans will once again be available for Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Guests as part of a package.