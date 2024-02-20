Foodie Guide to Women’s History Month 2024 at Walt Disney World

This March, Walt Disney World will celebrate Women’s History Month with a burst of flavors inspired by some of your favorite female characters, like Tiana, Moana, and Minnie Mouse herself, as well as plenty of delights developed by culinary cast members. Let’s take a look at all the delicious delights that will be available throughout the resort in an all-new Foodie Guide.

Connections Eatery (Available March 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Lychee Green Tea: Pomegranate-hibiscus green tea with lychee, lime juice, and pomegranate boba pearls (New) Food and Beverage Coordinator Liz has a passion for staying connected with her heritage through different foods. She loves sharing creations with her favorite flavors, especially lychee, which shines as the main flavor in this beverage.



Sunshine Seasons (Available March 1 through 31)

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina (Currently available through May 27)

Orange Blossom-Saffron Cake The Orange Blossom-Saffron Cake was inspired by Pastry Sous Chef Jess’ love for pastries and memories of assisting her grandmother and mother in the kitchen. After taking a class on creating fruit-based desserts, she knew she wanted to dream up some of her own one day. “I love teaching and showing guests the process of how deserts are made, and my favorite part is the look on their faces when they taste something I’ve created.” – Pastry Sous Chef Jess



Creature Comforts (Available March 1 through 31)

Feathered Friends Mousse Dome: Lavender-white chocolate mousse, orange blossom cake, chocolate coating, chocolate flakes, white chocolate feathers, and buttercream (New) The Feathered Friends Mousse Dome was inspired by the creative mind of Pastry Assistant Sous Chef Kristen, who loves seeing the colorful macaws that swoop into Discovery Island each day, surprising and delighting the guests. Pastry Assistant Sous Chef Kristen shared, “Working for Disney is a daily adventure, filled with the joy of crafting desserts that delight and bring smiles to hundreds of guests.”



Nomad Lounge (Available March 1 through 31)

Tequila and Pineapple Cocktail: Casa Dragones Blanco Tequila, pineapple juice, tepache syrup, and St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram (New) Casa Dragones Tequila, a woman-founded and led business, is the foundation for the Tequila and Pineapple Cocktail. This cocktail features a pleasantly foamy pineapple juice, allspice, and tepache syrup.

The Ginger Whiskey: With notes of ginger and brown sugar, this cocktail features Uncle Nearest 1856 Whiskey, which is a Black and women-owned and operated business.

Tiffins Restaurant (Available March 1 through 31)

White Chocolate-Orange Crème Brûlée: Blueberry-cardamom curd, amarula ice cream, orange chutney, sellou cookie, ras el hanout candy crunch Pastry Culinary Cast Member Bridget drew inspiration for the White Chocolate-Orange Crème Brûlée from her sister, Kiersten, whom Bridget credits with guiding her through various professional, educational, and personal milestones and achievements.

Golden Oak Outpost (Available March 1 through 31)

Tiana’s Famous Beignets: Light, sweet, and fluffy beignets with strawberry dipping sauce

Main Street Bakery (Available March 1 through 31)

Minnie Mouse Cupcake: Chocolate chip cupcake with cheesecake filling topped with chocolate buttercream, chocolate “ears,” and a chocolate bow (New)

Tiana’s Chantilly Cake: Vanilla chiffon cake, lemon Chantilly, and fresh strawberries topped with a fondant flower and a Tiana chocolate piece

The Plaza Restaurant (Available March 1 through 31)

Sleepy Hollow (Available March 1 through 31)

Madame Leota Cupcake: Chocolate-cherry cupcake filled with blackberry cream topped with cherry buttercream and a Madame Leota chocolate piece

Dockside Diner (Available March 1 through May 31; mobile order available)

Princess of Alderaan Shake: Salted caramel shake topped with whipped cream, edible glitter, and mini cinnamon rolls (Non-alcoholic Beverage) (New)

Fairfax Fare (Available starting March 1; mobile order available)

Belle Cup of Enchantment: Cranberry and passion fruit-orange-guava juice topped with yellow shimmer and strawberry boba pearls (Non-alcoholic Beverage)

Hollywood Scoops (Available starting March 1)

Minnie Kitchen Sink Sundae: Choice of hand-scooped ice cream topped with red vanilla whipped cream, chocolate syrup, white ‘polka dot’ sprinkles, cookie ears, and a chocolate bow

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park

Leaning Palms (Available March 17 through 31; mobile order available)

Tinga de Pork: Roasted chipotle pork served over two corn tostadas with cilantro-lime slaw and spicy avocado crema finished with cotija cheese Culinary Cast Member Jessica honors her Mexican American heritage with the Tinga de Pork, which she often enjoys with her family during holidays and celebrations.



Amorette’s Patisserie (Available March 1 through 31)

Mardi Gras Petit Cake: Layers of vanilla chiffon, cinnamon cream cheese mousse, bourbon-caramel mousse, and salted praline crunch (New) Inspired by Pastry Assistant Sous Chef Riley’s home state of Louisiana, the Mardi Gras Petit Cake is a special nod to the festive Mardi Gras parades and food she enjoyed as a child. The cake is topped with an image of Tiana and Charlotte to honor the close female friendships that Riley had throughout her childhood.



City Works Eatery & Pour House (Available March 1 through 31)

Her Hops Flight featuring women owned or led breweries Playalinda Brewing Co. Robonaut Red Ale Brew Bus Brewing You’re My Boy, Blue! Bold City Brewery Duke’s Cold Nose 3 Daughters Brewing A Wake Coffee Blonde



D-Luxe Burger (Available March 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Bánh Mì Burger with D-Luxe special blend patty, hoisin pork belly, jalapeño jam, Napa cabbage slaw, and cilantro with house-made bun (New) Culinary Cast Member Therry took inspiration for this fusion burger from the Bánh Mì, a sandwich originating from Vietnam with meats, pickled vegetables, and cilantro.



Frontera Cocina (Available March 1 through 31)

Frida Margarita: Casa Dragones Blanco Tequila, rose petal liqueur, lemon juice, and pomegranate cordial served with a rose petal popcorn salt rim The Frida Margarita is named after Frida Khalo, a renowned Mexican Painter known for her unique and colorful self-portraits. She became a prominent figure in art history, particularly for her surrealist and symbolic works. The Frida Margarita is also made with Casa Dragones Tequila, which is a premium tequila brand and founded by Bertha Gonzalez Nieves. She is known for being the first woman to be certified as a Maestra Tequilera or Master Tequilera. Bertha Gonzales Nieves has played a significant role in promoting Mexican Tequila on the global stage.



The Polite Pig (Available March 1 through 31)

Blackened and Smoked Mahi Mahi Salad: A bed of sweet purple lettuce and tangy arugula, roasted macadamia nuts, grilled sweet peppers, and mandarin oranges dressed with a lemongrass and dill vinaigrette topped with a seasoned and spiced, blackened,smoked Mahi Mahi filet “As spring begins to stretch across Central Florida, the fishing poles are awoken and dusted off. While my uncle led fishing trips, my aunt would teach me gardening tricks and help build my confidence around the kitchen. Sharing joy and delight as we whipped up refreshing lunches and dinners with the ingredients we grew together in the backyard, and lucky enough my uncle’s fishing trip rewards as well. Thinking back on the merriment of spring break spent with my aunt, I felt a spark of encouragement and inspiration for this dish. Using some staples from my memories such as oranges, sweet peppers, lemongrass, I created this crisp and refreshing salad.” – Chef Hannah Campbell



Vivoli il Gelato (Available March 1 through 31)

Gran Crema Cafe (Affogato): Your choice of gelato served with a shot of espresso Silvana, the head gelato maker since 1988, has brought the Gran Crema Cafe (Affogato) to Vivoli il Gelato in Disney Springs.



Disney’s All-Star Resorts

World Premiere Food Court, Intermission Food Court, and End Zone Food Court (Available March 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Banana Pudding Cheesecake: Banana cheesecake with vanilla pudding and vanilla wafer crust Pastry Assistant Sous Chef Janell drew inspiration from her Jamaican roots and time living in the U.S., where she developed a fondness for banana pudding. Janell took these classic dessert flavors and infused them into a special cheesecake topped with a Mickey garnish, a special nod to Janell’s dream of working for Disney coming true.



Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Boma – Flavors of Africa and The Mara

South African Vegetable Bowl: Curried vegetable stew, pilau rice, kale slaw, dried fruit achar, and avocado-tahini sauce (Plant-based) To celebrate her heritage, Sous Chef Khuloud took inspiration from South African flavors and her Syrian roots and infused them into this plant-based dish.



Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood (Available March 1 through 31)

Tea Time Salad: Endive and arugula salad with strawberries, lavender-fennel pollen-infused goat cheese, and an Earl Grey vinaigrette The Tea Time Salad was inspired by the flavors commonly found at an afternoon tea, enhanced with Sous Chef Chelsea’s own unique twist.



Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort

The Artist’s Palette (Available March 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Cauliflower Bisque: Creamy cauliflower bisque, harissa, and roasted pistachio gremolata (New) This bisque is inspired by a recipe Sous Chef Lauren learned from her mother. In this version, you get a creamy and slightly spicy flavor from harissa, and the pistachio gremolata gives texture and freshness reminiscent of dipping homemade garlic bread into the soup.

Beef Bourguignon: Slow-braised beef and vegetables in a rich red wine jus served over creamy mashed potatoes (New) The dish is inspired by a recipe from Sous Chef Lauren’s grandmother. “Beef Bourguignon is my tribute to my Granny, who showed me how you can take simple ingredients and create something delicious that feels like home, even if it isn’t something you might have had as a child.” – Sous Chef Lauren

Traditional Pound Cake: Homemade vanilla pound cake Inspired by Proprietor Deborah’s family recipe, which has been passed down from generation to generation.



Available at Various Disney Resort Hotels

(Available March 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Salmon and Orzo Special: Tarragon-honey mustard glaze, vegetable orzo salad, red pepper coulis, and pickled mustard seeds (New) ; Available at the following locations: World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter Inspired by Sous Chef Fallon’s love for food, family, and seeing people smile when sharing a meal. Becoming a mom has influenced Chef Fallon’s approach to food, and she strives to provide her kids with healthier options while teaching them the importance of food for nourishment.

